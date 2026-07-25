Ghana officially launched Ghana House in Glasgow on July 25 as a national hub for tourism, culture and investment during the Commonwealth Games

Senior government officials including Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams attended the ceremony at St. Enoch Place alongside Ghana Olympic Committee president Richard Akpokavie

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK described the venue as a national home abroad and a symbol of Ghana's global engagement

Ghana has officially opened Ghana House in Glasgow, establishing a dedicated national venue to promote the country's tourism, culture, investment potential and sporting achievements for the duration of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The launch ceremony took place on Friday, July 25 at St. Enoch Place in Glasgow, drawing together Team Ghana officials, members of the Ghanaian diaspora in the United Kingdom, Commonwealth Sport representatives and government figures.

Ghana Officially Launches Ghana House in Glasgow Ahead of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Source: Getty Images

Among those present were Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams, a representative of the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and National Sports Authority Board Chairman Fred Awaah.

Ghana House: More Than a Hospitality Venue

According to Graphic Sports, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Richard Akpokavie opened proceedings by framing the initiative as something far broader than a sporting base. He described Ghana House as "a celebration of the enduring power of sport to unite people, inspire nations and build friendships that transcend borders, race, language and culture."

Akpokavie also reaffirmed the GOC's commitment to sports governance, youth development, integrity and inclusion, emphasising the role of partnerships between government, the private sector and development organisations.

Chairman of the Ghana House Coordination Committee, Kobena Mensah Woyome, traced the project's origins from an early concept called "Ghana Village" to its current form, explaining that stakeholders came to recognise the value of establishing a permanent national platform at major international sporting events.

"We were no longer planning an event; we were laying the foundation for a national platform that could accompany Ghana wherever international sport takes us," he said.

Woyome expressed the hope that Ghana House would become a recurring fixture at future Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

High Commissioner Declares the Venue a National Home Abroad

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, formally declared the facility open, calling it "a national home abroad and a symbol of Ghana's global engagement."

She drew a clear distinction between a conventional exhibition venue and what Ghana House was intended to represent, saying it reflected the country's hospitality, identity and confidence on the world stage.

Addressing the Ghanaian diaspora directly, she encouraged them to use the venue as a gathering point throughout the Games.

She also called on Team Ghana's athletes to compete with courage and integrity, saying their conduct on and off the field of play carried its own value regardless of medal outcomes.

"Ghana House reflects confidence in our future, the power of partnership and the unity of our people," the High Commissioner said.

Throughout the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, Ghana House will host exhibitions, cultural performances, business networking events and tourism promotion activities, alongside showcases of Ghanaian food and culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh