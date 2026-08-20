South Africa's Department of Home Affairs launched a digital platform to fast-track visa processing for select categories of foreign nationals

The MEETS scheme targets delegates, performers, athletes, and technical staff travelling to major events under tight deadlines

Accredited local event organisers can apply to manage group visa submissions through a centralised online portal

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has introduced a digital platform to accelerate visa processing for specific international visitors attending major events.

The Meetings, Exhibitions, Events and Tourism Scheme (MEETS) streamlines high-volume, time-critical applications through a centralised online portal.

South Africa launches the EETS platform to speed up visa processing for some categories of foreign nationals. Photo credit: BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign nationals eligible for expedited visas

The initiative targets overseas delegates and technical teams travelling under strict deadlines. Key beneficiaries include:

International delegates attending major conferences and trade fairs, such as Mining Indaba

Performers, musicians, and stage crew attending cultural events and concerts

Professional athletes, sports teams, and tournament officials

Academics attending international summits

Technical support staff accompanying overseas delegations

Operational framework for event organisers

Accredited domestic event hosts with proven track records can submit expressions of interest online and sign a formal Memorandum of Agreement to manage group applications.

Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs, explained that the reform aims to remove bureaucratic barriers, attract global events, and boost economic growth.

"By cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform, MEETS ensures that when the world chooses South Africa as a host, our visa system is ready," Schreiber stated.

He added that the platform enables efficient submissions "when every second counts."

SA anti-immigration group issues fresh ultimatum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Africa's anti-immigration group March and March had announced a new September 30, 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

The group had described the planned action as the "second wave" of its June 30 National Day of Action and called it the "mother of all protests".

The announcement had come as the group prepared to protest outside the SADC summit in Durban, calling on African leaders to "fetch their people".

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Source: YEN.com.gh