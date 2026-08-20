South Africa Launches MEETS Platform to Speed Up Visa Processing for Some Categories of Foreigners
- South Africa's Department of Home Affairs launched a digital platform to fast-track visa processing for select categories of foreign nationals
- The MEETS scheme targets delegates, performers, athletes, and technical staff travelling to major events under tight deadlines
- Accredited local event organisers can apply to manage group visa submissions through a centralised online portal
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South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has introduced a digital platform to accelerate visa processing for specific international visitors attending major events.
The Meetings, Exhibitions, Events and Tourism Scheme (MEETS) streamlines high-volume, time-critical applications through a centralised online portal.
Foreign nationals eligible for expedited visas
The initiative targets overseas delegates and technical teams travelling under strict deadlines. Key beneficiaries include:
- International delegates attending major conferences and trade fairs, such as Mining Indaba
- Performers, musicians, and stage crew attending cultural events and concerts
- Professional athletes, sports teams, and tournament officials
- Academics attending international summits
- Technical support staff accompanying overseas delegations
Operational framework for event organisers
Accredited domestic event hosts with proven track records can submit expressions of interest online and sign a formal Memorandum of Agreement to manage group applications.
Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs, explained that the reform aims to remove bureaucratic barriers, attract global events, and boost economic growth.
"By cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform, MEETS ensures that when the world chooses South Africa as a host, our visa system is ready," Schreiber stated.
He added that the platform enables efficient submissions "when every second counts."
SA anti-immigration group issues fresh ultimatum
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Africa's anti-immigration group March and March had announced a new September 30, 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.
The group had described the planned action as the "second wave" of its June 30 National Day of Action and called it the "mother of all protests".
The announcement had come as the group prepared to protest outside the SADC summit in Durban, calling on African leaders to "fetch their people".
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.