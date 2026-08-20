Members of Kristo Asafo Mission's Galilea branch confronted Akofena and church leaders over funeral contributions collected before Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial

A court injunction complicated the funeral arrangements, with members claiming Akofena and other leaders were absent at the event despite collecting their money

The dispute began after the Galilea branch pastor announced fresh contributions towards the late Apostle's birthday celebration among other donations

Fresh drama has broken out within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the funeral of the late Apostle Professor Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with members of the Galilea branch publicly squaring off against Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and senior church leaders over money they claim was collected from them under questionable circumstances.

Kristo Asafo members demand Kantanka's funeral contribution refund from Akofena as new drama erupts. Image credit: Kristo Asafo Mission, Kantanka TV

Source: Facebook

Galilea branch demands Akofena returns their money

In a video circulating on social media on 19 August 2026, the aggrieved members explained that contributions were gathered from them ahead of the funeral.

However, they say Sarah Adwoa Safo went ahead and organised the funeral despite a court injunction, which effectively prevented Akofena from taking charge of the burial arrangements.

The members argue that if Akofena was unable to lead the organisation of the funeral as a result, the money collected from them should be returned in full.

Several members alleged that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, along with others who had collected the contributions, was nowhere to be seen at the actual funeral.

The sense of betrayal among the congregation is palpable, with many feeling their goodwill was taken advantage of during an already emotionally charged period.

What triggered the funeral contribution refund?

What pushed tensions over the edge was an announcement made by the Galilea branch pastor days after the burial, calling on members to make yet another round of contributions, this time towards the birthday celebration of the late Apostle Professor Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, alongside other donations.

The members were having none of it. They made clear they would not part with a single pesewa until the funeral contributions are accounted for and returned.

The YouTube video of the Kristo Asafo members demanding their money is below.

Reactions to Kristo Asafo Mission Contributions refund

The video drew a range of reactions online, with some viewers sympathetic to the members and others criticising the decision to air internal church matters publicly.

@Barbara Ziorkley wrote:

"Not a single day will pass for you people to plot against Akofena. So if you bring your case to the media, do you get solved? Hmmmm asɔre mmba po nie. We are watching from the fence."

@Adwumakase said:

"You Church members are disgracing Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo papa ahhh."

@Akosua Eyra thirzah iris commented:

"Hmmm, this can be resolved off camera. Why put this on camera amidst the already existing funeral issues?"

@Helena Ofosua Ayimadu added:

"Hmmm Asɛm b3ba dabi."

Osebo blames Krito Asafo leaders over feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the feud between Safo Akofena and Sarah Adwoa Safo, as discussed by fashionista Osebo the Zaraman following the burial of their father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The tension has sparked significant debate on social media, with key figures questioning Osebo's motives and the influence of church elders in this familial conflict.

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Source: YEN.com.gh