Bridget Otoo and her husband Dr Evans Ago Tetteh have welcomed their first child after three years of marriage

The presidential staffer announced the good news as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Many Ghanaians including renowned celebrities, flooded Bridget Otoo's social media post with congratulatory messages

Renowned Ghanaian presidential staffer and media personality Bridget Otoo announced the birth of her first child with her husband Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Bridget Otoo announces the birth of her first child with her husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, on her 42nd birthday. Photo source: @bridget_otoo, @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Bridget married Evans in a beautiful private ceremony in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Actress Lydia Forson and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker were among the close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.

Videos from the lovely ceremony emerged on social media, with many Ghanaian celebrities, including veteran award-winning singer Efya, congratulating Bridget and Evans on social media.

In a viral video, the newlyweds posed with family members and loved ones as part of the ceremony. One of the moments shows the presidential staffer's husband refusing to kiss her.

In October 2025, rumours of Bridget expecting her first child emerged after a video of her with a baby bump receiving a petition from unpaid newly posted teachers outside the Jubilee House emerged on social media.

The X video of Bridget Otoo in public with her baby bump is below:

Bridget Otoo announces childbirth on 42nd birthday

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Bridget, who received her political appointment from President John Dramani Mahama in June, took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her 42nd birthday with a carousel post.

In a photo, the presidential staffer wore an all-white outfit as she posed for the camera close to some gifts she had received from her family and friends at an event.

Another photo showed Bridget looking gorgeous without makeup while on an outing at a plush restaurant in town.

In a video, the former Metro TV presenter and her husband, Evans, beamed with excitement as they danced to Nigerian singer Babyboy AV's 2022 smash hit single, Confession, at a private event in their residence.

Bridget Otoo blasts the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) after it expressed concerns over Sharaf Mahama's boxing event. Photo credit: @bridgetotoo

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, Bridget reflected on the various happenings in her life in 2025. She expressed excitement over celebrating her 42nd birthday as a mother of a baby with her husband.

The staunch NDC supporter also thanked God for filling her family with joy after mourning for a long time.

She wrote:

"In 2025, our story was about all the things we had overcome. Today is more than just my birthday, I am celebrating another milestone as a mama! For he turned our mourning into dancing once again! Cheers to life and to the present we prayed for!"

The Instagram post of Bridget Otoo announcing the birth of her child is below:

Ghanaians congratulate Bridget Otoo for welcoming baby

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gloriaosarfo commented:

"Happy blessed birthday and congratulations to you and yours, sis. 🙌🏾💝🙌🏾"

Malakagrant said:

announced

Berlamundi wrote:

"Happy birthday B, and congratulations. 🎈🍾🎊"

Ntimination commented:

"Congratulations and happy birthday, Bridget! May this new chapter of your life be richer in blessings. 🎂🎉🎊"

Efya fuels pregnancy rumours with public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya fuelled pregnancy rumours after appearing on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

In a video, the veteran singer glowed as she arrived for her musical performance in a loose and comfortable dress.

Efya's public appearance led to speculation that she was expecting her first child.

Source: YEN.com.gh