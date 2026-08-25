Former Deputy Minister and Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi publicly called out NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua in a video shared on August 25, 2026

Boakye Antwi revealed that JFK had approached him in 2022 seeking support to remove the then General Secretary for underperformance

Under JFK's watch, the NPP's parliamentary seats dropped from 137 to just 88, Eugene Boakye stressed that is the party's worst result since 1996

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A senior member of the New Patriotic Party has gone public with a sharp rebuke of the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, accusing him of presiding over the worst parliamentary performance in the NPP's history.

Eugene Boakye Antwi criticises NPP's Justin Frimpong Kodua for record parliamentary decline, highlighting internal party tensions and accountability concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Eugene Boakye Antwi, a former Subin MP and aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Eugene Boakye Antwi, made the remarks in a video shared by tinanewsgh on August 25, 2026.

In the footage, the lawmaker laid out a case against Frimpong Kodua, widely known as JFK, citing a dramatic collapse in the party's seat count in Parliament.

The Instagram post below features a video of Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi criticising Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Boakye Antwi's case against Justin Frimpong Kodua

According to Boakye Antwi, from 1996 to 2024, the NPP had never fallen to 32 per cent of parliamentary seats.

Under JFK's tenure as General Secretary, however, the party's representation plummeted from 137 seats to just 88, a figure he described as the worst showing in the party's parliamentary history.

The MP did not stop at the statistics. He also shared that JFK had personally approached him back in 2022, reportedly seeking his backing to push out the General Secretary at the time, arguing that the official was underperforming.

Boakye Antwi used that very logic to turn the tables on JFK, suggesting that by the same standard the current General Secretary should face the same consequences for the party's sharp electoral decline.

The remarks carry particular weight given Boakye Antwi's standing within the party and his direct knowledge of internal discussions.

By invoking JFK's own 2022 arguments and applying them to the present situation, the former Deputy Minister framed his criticism not as a personal attack but as a matter of consistency and accountability.

The video has drawn attention to ongoing tensions within the NPP as the party grapples with the fallout from its reduced parliamentary presence and begins to look inward for answers.

Jailed Chairman Wontumi Picks NPP National Chairman Nomination: "We Are Continuing"

Source: Getty Images

Wontumi picks up NPP chairman nomination forms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, took a formal step towards contesting the party's National Chairman position, with his campaign team collecting nomination forms on his behalf while he remains in prison.

His Communications Director, Ewuradwoa Coleman, confirmed the development.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay convicted Boasiako on charges connected to illegal mining activities at the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh