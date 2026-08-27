Border Force officers arrested eleven couriers at Birmingham Airport in August 2024 after intercepting 460kg of illegal substances packed into 22 suitcases

The group had travelled on the same flights from Thailand via Paris, with each courier carrying two oversized suitcases containing roughly 20kg of illegal substances each

Eight of the suitcases contained Apple AirTag trackers linked to the same Apple ID account, which NCA investigators used as key evidence against the group

Eleven couriers have been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court following a large-scale operation to bring £13.8 million (approximately GH₵210 million) worth of illegal substances into the United Kingdom through Birmingham Airport.

Each member of the gang attempted to smuggle 20kg of an illegal substance in their suitcases Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

The National Crime Agency, according to an August 21, 2026 report by the BBC, launched its investigation after Border Force officers stopped the group in August 2024, seizing the illegal substances concealed within 22 suitcases.

The convicted individuals are Carsten Kyei, 21, from Newham, East London; Bradley Lloyd, 27, and Claire McCullough, 36, both from Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester; Lewis Ross, 35, from Bolton, Lancashire; Nathan Vitorino, 26, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire; Ryan Boachie, 32, from Edmonton, North London; Gideon Oluwasetemi Olumoyegun, 26, from Dagenham; Tasia Nelson, 22, from Newquay, Cornwall; Jaden Ramen, 23, from Colliers Wood, South London; Paige Crisp, 24, from Broomhall, Worcester; and Jamal Clarke, 22, from Walthamstow, London.

How the operation unravelled at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Crown Court heard that all eleven had arrived on the same flights from Thailand via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, each carrying two suitcases.

Every suitcase held approximately 20kg of illegal substances, bringing the total seizure to 460kg. The substances were vacuum-packed and hidden beneath a thin layer of clothing.

Suspicions were raised after Border Force confirmed that four of the passengers had earlier travelled from Birmingham to Charles de Gaulle on August 9, 2024, each with two large suitcases. Officers fully staffed the Nothing to Declare channel and intercepted the entire group on their return.

The suitcases were so heavy that the couriers had paid excess baggage fees at Bangkok Airport to get them loaded into the aircraft hold.

Eight of the suitcases also contained Apple AirTag tracking devices, all linked to a single Apple ID account, providing investigators with a crucial thread connecting the couriers.

One member of the group had also received instructions from an associate, telling them:

"my man gonna be on the other side – don't leave the airport until you see him leave."

Verdicts and sentencing dates

Kyei and Vitorino were found guilty on 26 May 2026 after a three-week trial, while Ross and Lloyd changed their pleas to guilty mid-trial. Crisp, Nelson, and Ramen were convicted on 19 August following a four-week trial.

McCullough, Boachie, Olumoyegun, and Clarke had all entered guilty pleas at an earlier stage.

Those convicted on 19 August are due to be sentenced on 22 October, while the remaining members of the group will face sentencing on 3 September.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Paul Boniface described the operation as meticulously planned.

"A huge amount of planning went into this sophisticated attempt to bring hundreds of kilos of illegal substance into the UK," he said, adding that the coordination of flights and luggage demonstrated "the lengths criminals will go to hide their offending."

Adam Chatfield, Head of Border Force Midlands Command, warned that the young people involved now faced criminal records that could affect their employment opportunities and prospects.

Victoria Norman of the Crown Prosecution Service said the evidence revealed "a highly co-ordinated effort to smuggle industrial quantities of illegal substance into the country."

Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino arrested for pandemic benefit fraud and money laundering, allegedly obtaining $700K in COVID relief funds Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FBI confirms arrest of top politician in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrest of Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino in Lawrence on Wednesday, August 26.

This comes after federal prosecutors charged him with fraudulently obtaining more than $700,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and subsequently laundering the proceeds.

Paulino, 46, a Democrat who represents the 16th Essex District covering Lawrence and Methuen, faces eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions. He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh