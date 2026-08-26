Citizen TV journalist John Wanyama has submitted his resignation from Royal Media Services Limited after a 11-year stint

Royal Media Services accepted the veteran journalist's resignation, with his last working day set for August 4, 2026

John Wanyama is setting his sights on the Malava Constituency parliamentary seat ahead of the 2027 general election

Citizen TV journalist John Wanyama has walked away from his broadcasting career at Royal Media Services Ltd to pursue a seat in Kenya's National Assembly, with his sights firmly set on the Malava Constituency in the 2027 general election.

Citizen TV journalist John Wanyama resigns to contest the Malava constituency seat ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo source: Victor Mulama, Alfred Koech-Sergent

Source: Facebook

The veteran media personality announced his departure from the broadcasting space in a letter that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, confirming his transition into the political space and expressing gratitude to his former employers and colleagues.

A resignation acceptance letter dated July 14, 2026, signed by Human Resources Director Rose Wanjohi, confirmed that Royal Media Services received Wanyama's resignation letter on 3rd July 2026.

The renowned journalist's final day at the prominent broadcast station was set for August 4, 2026.

The document, shared on X on Wednesday, 26th August 2026, also noted that Wanyama had 3.5 days of unutilised leave remaining as of the date of his resignation.

Journalist John Wanyama's exit from Citizen TV

As part of his departure process, Wanyama was required to complete a staff clearance form, submit a handover report, fill out an exit questionnaire, clear any outstanding liabilities, and obtain his NSSF and NHIF letters, P9 form, and certificate of service before leaving the organisation.

According to Kenyans.co.ke reports, Wanyama is trading his microphone for the campaign trail as he prepares to contest the Malava Constituency parliamentary seat in the 2027 general elections.

He joined Royal Media Services in 2015 and rose to become the network’s senior correspondent, covering Uasin Gishu County during his 11-year stint at the broadcast station.

The move follows a pattern seen across Kenyan media, where journalists leverage their public profile and name recognition to transition into elective politics.

The X post announcing John Wanyama's resignation is below:

Reactions to John Wanyama's resignation, political ambitions

The news drew varied responses from Kenyans on social media, with some offering encouragement while others raised questions about his decision.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

Kiptoo Titus wrote:

"We wish him all the best."

Lanza Jay commented:

"Yaani journalists in Kenya. The peak of their career is being a politician. This explains why they no longer hold the government or opposition accountable. They worship them and wish they were them."

Bro Johnson Mulupi added:

"Where there is a way there is hope. Keep going for the greater heights."

Samuel Kojo Brace hints at parliamentary bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samuel Kojo Brace, a popular Joy News presenter, and his potential shift into the realm of Ghanaian politics as he hinted at a parliamentary bid for the Ahanta West seat ahead of the 2028 general elections.

His cryptic responses and social media interactions not only ignited speculation but also sparked debates on the intersection of journalism and political aspirations in Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh