Mahama Ayariga made a heartfelt address about Afenyo-Markin during the outgoing Majority Leader's vetting on August 27, 2026

Ayariga, who served alongside Afenyo-Markin as leaders of opposing caucuses in parliament, described their bond across political lines

The tribute sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising the display of friendship between the two politicians

A vetting session in parliament took an unexpected emotional turn on August 27, 2026, when Mahama Ayariga stepped forward with a warm and candid tribute to outgoing Majority Leader Hon. Afenyo-Markin.

Mahama Ayariga pays tribute to Afenyo-Markin during the outgoing Majority Leader's vetting, highlighting their bond across political lines. Ghanaians react online. Image credit: Parliament of Ghana/FB

Source: Facebook

Ayariga, who served as Majority Leader while Afenyo-Markin led the Minority caucus, used the occasion to reflect on what it was like working alongside a political rival who rarely made things easy.

His remarks quickly resonated beyond the chambers of parliament.

"I honestly enjoyed your friendship," Ayariga said, setting the tone for an address that balanced admiration with honest assessment.

Hassan Ayariga's honest portrait of Afenyo-Markin

Far from glossing over the friction the two men experienced as leaders on opposing sides, Ayariga offered a colourful and affectionate description of his colleague.

He acknowledged that Afenyo-Markin was never one to soften his stance or retreat when under pressure.

"He is a troublesome boy. But I will also add that he is somebody you can trust when you are dealing with him. You can trust that he will cause trouble. You can trust that he will push his position. And I understand that he is in the minority and he has to play his role," Ayariga shared.

He also hinted that what many observers took at face value was often deliberate performance.

"Sometimes they don't know that it's a role play," he noted, suggesting that the combative nature of parliamentary debate was not always a reflection of personal animosity.

The TikTok post below captured the heartfelt moment outgoing Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga spoke about Afenyo-Markin.

A friendship that survived political differences

The two men frequently clashed in parliament, representing the interests of their respective caucuses.

Yet Ayariga's tribute painted a picture of a relationship built on mutual respect, even when the arguments were fierce.

He described Afenyo-Markin as someone who would go to great lengths to protect his mandate, but who remained a person of integrity when it mattered most.

The moment struck a chord with Ghanaians watching online, many of whom expressed that this was the kind of political conduct they hoped to see more of.

qwekuabeikuqwegyi commented:

"This is what we want to see. The followers of the two parties should pick lessons from this."

KingSarp Gh wrote: "

Nice one 🤣🤣🤣."

Nana NTOW Wirenkyi ✅ offered a more sceptical take:

"Afenyo wants Ayariga to whitewash him. You have already lost it."

Afenyo ask Ayariga to recite The Plegde

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a charged moment unfolded at Ghana's Parliament on Thursday, August 27, 2026, when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin asked Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga to recite the National Pledge during his ministerial vetting session.

Ayariga appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament as a nominee for the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs portfolio.

He was among several presidential nominees scheduled to face scrutiny from committee members as Parliament worked through a fresh round of ministerial and judicial confirmations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh