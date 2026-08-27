Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga confirmed that Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah is his wife during his ministerial vetting in Parliament

An old video of the two MPs together at a high-profile Otumfuo dinner in Kumasi has resurfaced online following Ayariga's revelation

The confirmation drew renewed attention to the footage, with many social media users unaware the two politicians were married

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A video of Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga and Sunyani West MP Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah attending a high-profile event together has resurfaced online and attracted fresh attention after Ayariga publicly identified the legislator as his wife.

Mahama Ayariga and Sunyani MP Millicent's old bolding moment surfaces after marriage confirmation. Image credit: P.Y Events Ghana, Parliament of Ghana

Source: TikTok

The footage dates back to April 24, 2026, when both MPs attended the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball held in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event brought together prominent dignitaries to celebrate Otumfuo as a distinguished pillar of peace.

In the clip, Ayariga and Millicent are seen posing for a photograph and sharing a moment during the evening, though the significance of the scene was not widely understood at the time.

Ayariga unveils Millicent as wife at Parliament

The context behind the footage only became clear when Ayariga appeared before Parliament on Thursday, August 27, 2026, for his ministerial vetting.

During the proceedings, he drew a light-hearted remark to the fact that the committee chairman had introduced his father-in-law in attendance but had overlooked his wife, directing attention to Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah as the woman in question.

The candid moment immediately sparked interest, given that both individuals hold seats in the legislature.

Ayariga and Millicent's resurfaced video draws admiration

Following the disclosure, the April footage from the Otumfuo dinner ball began circulating again across social media platforms.

Many users who encountered it noted that the couple's bond was visible in the video, even before the relationship was publicly known.

The resurfaced clip has drawn admiration, with observers focusing on the pair's shared appearance and demeanour at the Kumasi event.

The fact that two sitting MPs are married to each other made Ayariga's confirmation particularly striking to followers of Ghanaian political affairs.

The TikTok video of Mahama Ayariga and his wife is below.

Mahama Ayariga speaks on National Cathedral saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mahama Ayariga's assessment of the National Cathedral project during his vetting before Parliament's Appointments Committee.

The Minister-designate expressed that while he supports the idea, he raised concerns regarding its execution and location.

Ayariga's remarks come amid ongoing public debate surrounding the project, which has sparked significant controversy over the use of state resources.

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Source: YEN.com.gh