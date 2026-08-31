A galamsey pit collapsed at Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region, trapping several miners

Seven people died in the incident, while four others were pulled out alive

The miners were excavating sand at a previously reclaimed site when the ground gave way

Seven illegal miners have lost their lives after a galamsey pit caved in at Asamang Tamfoe, a community in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

A galamsey pit collapse in Asamang Tamfoe claims seven lives, raising concerns over safety in illegal mining. Image credit: SAM TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

Four people were pulled out alive following the tragedy, but seven others did not survive.

The collapse occurred at a site that had previously undergone reclamation, raising fresh questions about the safety risks miners face when they return to such areas.

Reports indicate the group was digging through a mound of sand when the ground gave way and buried them.

The X post below contains footage from the galamsey site.

Galamsey pit collapse claims seven lives

The incident came to light through an X video shared by @askghmedia on August 31, 2026, which detailed the deadly sequence of events at the site.

The footage underscored the ever-present dangers of illegal small-scale mining, particularly on unstable ground that has already been disturbed by previous excavation activity.

Ghana has long grappled with the consequences of galamsey, from environmental destruction and water pollution to repeated loss of life at unregulated mining sites.

Reactions to the Asamang Tamfoe galamsey tragedy

News of the collapse drew sharp and divided responses online.

@nick_nii_sai said:

"I don't feel bad for people who die doing galamsey."

@KelvinSarkcess4 wrote:

"Dear God, have mercy on your poor souls."

@anonymousxhuman asked:

"When will people really value their lives over galamsey? Hmmm."

Three young people, aged 21-25, die in an illegal mining pit collapse in Odumase-Santenso, intesifying concerns about dangerous mining practices. Image credit: VOA, Adomonline

Source: UGC

Three die in a galamsey pit at Odumase-Santenso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three young people have lost their lives after an illegal mining pit collapsed on them at Odumase-Santenso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026, claiming the lives of two women and one man, all believed to be between 21 and 25 years old.

The Caretaker Assembly Member for the area and Assembly Member for the Bomeriso Electoral Area, Isaac Kyei Andoh, told Accra-based Citi News that residents contacted him shortly after the pit gave way, and he immediately coordinated a rescue response.

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Source: YEN.com.gh