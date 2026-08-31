President Bola Tinubu appointed Ibrahim Masari to a senior role in the APC's 223-member Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 elections

Masari, who once held the spot as Tinubu's vice-presidential nominee in 2022, was named Deputy Director General for Logistics and Operations

The presidency confirmed the campaign council list remains valid, with adjustments expected as subcommittees are still being constituted

President Bola Tinubu has handed Ibrahim Masari a prominent position within the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign structure as Nigeria's ruling party formally gears up for the 2027 elections.

President Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Masari as Deputy Director General for Logistics and Operations in the APC's Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections. Image credit: @nairaland/X

Source: UGC

According to an August 31, 2026 report by Legit.ng, Masari has been named Deputy Director General for Logistics and Operations within the APC's 223-member Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment signals that preparations for the January 2027 electoral contest are already well advanced.

Tinubu gives Masari key campaign role

Masari, who hails from Katsina State, is no stranger to the inner workings of Tinubu's political machinery.

In 2022, he was originally announced as Tinubu's vice-presidential nominee before stepping aside to make way for Kashim Shettima, then a former governor of Borno State, who ultimately took the running mate position.

Since the 2023 elections, Masari has remained close to the presidency, serving first as Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs and later as Special Adviser on Political Affairs, his most recent role before the campaign appointment.

Shettima, meanwhile, has continued as Vice President under Tinubu and has already been confirmed as the APC's vice-presidential candidate for 2027, making him the incumbent running mate heading into the next electoral cycle.

Masari's new brief places him at the heart of the campaign's ground-level coordination.

Logistics and operations are a demanding portfolio in a country as large and geographically varied as Nigeria, where mobilising supporters across six geopolitical zones requires considerable organisational muscle.

Presidency speaks on APC campaign list

The appointment comes amid questions about the composition of the campaign council itself.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, addressed the matter during an interview on Channels Television, clarifying that the 223-member list had not been withdrawn.

Dare explained that the list remained in force because the campaign structure was not yet complete, noting that several subcommittees were still in the process of being constituted.

Adjustments to the broader structure, he added, were expected as the council took fuller shape ahead of the campaign season.

President gives Chief of Staff new role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Bola Tinubu handed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, a fresh political assignment, naming him Deputy Director General for Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The move signals the ruling party's formal shift into campaign mode as it works to secure a second term for the incumbent president.

Gbajabiamila, 64, is one of Tinubu's most trusted political allies.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh