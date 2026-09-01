The Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports published the list of countries eligible for its 2027/2028 government scholarship programme

Ghana was not included among the 13 approved developing nations listed under the Czech Republic's Foreign Development Cooperation initiative

The application window for eligible candidates opened on 21 August 2026 and closes on 30 September 2026

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Ghanaian students hoping to pursue funded university education in Central Europe have received a setback after the Czech Republic released the official list of countries eligible for its government scholarship programme for the 2027/2028 academic year, with Ghana conspicuously absent.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic confirmed the updated roster as part of its Foreign Development Cooperation initiative, which supports students from designated developing nations to study at public universities across the country.

Czech Republic excludes Ghanaian students from its 2027/2028 government scholarship eligibility list. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries approved for the Czech scholarship

Thirteen countries and territories made the cut for the upcoming academic cycle: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus (democratic forces), Ethiopia, Gabon, Mauritania, Zambia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Palestine, Guatemala, and Honduras.

"The Government of the Czech Republic offers scholarships within the framework of its Foreign Development Cooperation in support of the study of foreign nationals from developing countries listed below at public institutions of higher education in the Czech Republi,." the ministry stated:

With Ghana absent from this list, Ghanaian nationals are ineligible to apply for fully funded places during the current selection window.

What the scholarship covers

For students from approved countries, the scheme funds accredited Master's and Doctoral degree programmes at public Czech universities.

Tuition is available in both English and Czech, with Czech-language programmes including a preparatory language course delivered by Charles University in the first year.

The application portal opened on August 21, 2026, with submissions closing on 30 September 2026.

A long-running programme with wide reach

The scholarship initiative, administered jointly by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, has a history stretching back more than six decades.

"Granting scholarships to citizens of developing countries for studies at the Czech public higher education institutions... is an important part of the foreign development cooperation of the Czech Republic and has a long tradition. From the late 1950s to the present day, over 20 000 foreign nationals have completed their studies at the Czech universities with a scholarship of the Government of the Czech Republic," the ministry noted.

Ghanaian students seeking international scholarships will need to look to other funding channels or await future changes to the Czech government's list of partner nations.

Czech Republic names African countries for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its visa-free entry list in February 2026, naming only two African countries.

Citizens of the two listed countries were able to enter the Schengen Area without a visa for short stays.

Citizens of all other African countries, including Nigeria, were required to apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to the Czech Republic.

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Source: YEN.com.gh