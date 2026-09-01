The family of Chief Daniel Osi Orbih confirmed his death with a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih

Orbih, a prominent PDP chieftain and ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, reportedly died on 31st August 2026

He leaves behind his wife, Mrs Florence Orbih, two daughters and other members of his extended family

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Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died. The family confirmed his passing on 1st September 2026, describing the news as deeply painful but expressing submission to the will of God.

The family of Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a prominent PDP chieftain, confirms his death on 31st August 2026, leaving behind a grieving wife and daughters. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to the family’s official statement, Chief Daniel Osi Orbih passed away on Monday, 31 August 2026, with his death leaving relatives and associates in mourning.

The family announced his passing in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., on behalf of the Orbih family.

Family mourns the loss of Chief Orbih

The statement conveyed both grief and faith, noting that the family received the news "with profound sadness and a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the Almighty God."

Orbih is survived by his wife, Mrs Florence Orbih; his two daughters, Ms Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters; and other members of the extended family.

The family requested support from those close to them during this difficult period. "At this difficult time, we ask family members, friends and well-wishers to remember the entire family in their prayers as we mourn this painful loss," the statement read.

Funeral arrangements and further details are yet to be disclosed, with the family indicating that an announcement would follow in due course.

Katsina United confirms death of Chinedu Ozor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Katsina United confirmed the death of their player Chinedu Ozor after confusion emerged over reports that he had shown signs of life following his initial pronouncement of death.

Ozor collapsed just nine minutes into Katsina United's pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina in the early hours of Tuesday.

The footballer was immediately rushed to K-Dara Specialist Hospital in Gidan Dawa, where doctors reportedly pronounced him dead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh