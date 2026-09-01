Three female students from Ghana Senior High School in Tamale developed locally produced treatments targeting bedbugs in senior high schools

The students used a combination of locally available materials and ingredients to prepare several different formulations

The GHANASCO students tested their remedies against bedbugs and shared findings on how quickly each formulation works

Three female students from Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale have taken matters into their own hands, developing homemade remedies designed to combat the bedbug problem that has long troubled boarding schools across Ghana.

The students prepared multiple formulations using locally sourced materials and ingredients, then put each sample to the test to measure how well it performed against the insects.

3 female GHANASCO students develop a local remedy to fight bedbug infestation in schools. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Source: Twitter

GHANASCO students' local remedy against bedbugs

Rather than relying on expensive commercial pesticides, the trio turned to resources already available within their community to create what they believe is an accessible and practical solution to a problem that affects students across the country.

After conducting their tests, the students reported that their formulations were capable of killing bedbugs within minutes, suggesting that each variation performed effectively in trials.

A locally sourced approach to nationwide problem

Bedbug infestations in senior high schools have become an increasingly persistent concern in Ghana, with students in dormitories often bearing the brunt of the discomfort and disruption caused by the insects.

The GHANASCO students' initiative stands out not only for its creativity but also for its emphasis on affordability.

By sourcing ingredients locally, they have proposed a model that schools with limited budgets could potentially adopt without significant financial strain.

The students demonstrated their various samples and explained the thinking behind each formulation, highlighting the differences in composition and the results each one produced during testing.

Watch the video on X below:

Budding Ghanaian inventor displays locally-made treadmill

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young, talented Ghanaian inventor went viral after building a treadmill from recycled waste materials.

The manually operated treadmill allowed users to run or walk in place without requiring electricity.

Social media users who saw the video called on the government and private individuals to support the young inventor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh