US visa applicants have been issued an important warning about the money they pay when submitting their applications

The US Department of State has clarified what happens to the fee when an application does not succeed

Applicants also face several legal grounds that could affect their chances of securing a visa

The United States Department of State has clarified its policy on visa application fees, warning foreign nationals that payments made for visa processing are non-refundable even when an application is refused.

According to official information published by the US Department of State, the fee covers the administrative cost of processing and evaluating a visa application, regardless of whether the applicant is eventually approved or denied.

US government explains why foreigners can't get their money back after visa denial. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The department directly answers the question of whether unsuccessful applicants can recover the money they paid

“No. The fee that you paid is a non-refundable application processing fee,” it stated.

Why US visa applications are refused

Under US immigration law, applicants are generally required to attend an in-person interview with a consular officer at a US embassy or consulate.

The officer reviews the information provided by the applicant and determines whether they meet the requirements for the visa category they have applied for.

A visa application may be refused for several reasons, including:

The applicant fails to provide sufficient information for a decision to be made.

The applicant does not meet the eligibility requirements for the visa category.

The applicant is found inadmissible under US immigration law.

The applicant has certain criminal or drug-related records.

The applicant is found to have committed fraud or misrepresentation.

The applicant previously accumulated unlawful presence in the United States.

Common legal grounds for visa refusal

The Department of State highlighted several provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that can result in a visa refusal:

INA Section 221(g): The application is incomplete or additional documentation is required.

The application is incomplete or additional documentation is required. INA Section 214(b): The applicant fails to demonstrate that they qualify for the non-immigrant visa or have sufficient ties outside the US.

The applicant fails to demonstrate that they qualify for the non-immigrant visa or have sufficient ties outside the US. INA Section 212(a)(4): The applicant is considered likely to become a public charge.

The applicant is considered likely to become a public charge. INA Section 212(a)(6)(C)(i): The applicant is found to have committed fraud or made a material misrepresentation.

The applicant is found to have committed fraud or made a material misrepresentation. INA Section 212(a)(9)(B)(i): The applicant has previously accrued certain periods of unlawful presence in the United States.

What happens after a visa refusal?

When a visa application is refused, the consular officer generally informs the applicant of the applicable section of US immigration law.

Depending on the circumstances, the applicant may also be told whether they are eligible to seek a waiver of the relevant ground of inadmissibility.

Applicants who are refused a visa may submit a new application in the future, but paying another application fee does not guarantee approval.

The Department of State also notes that visa records are confidential under US law. As a result, third parties, including friends and relatives, generally cannot make enquiries about an applicant's case on their behalf.

The US government maintains that visa application fees are designed to cover the operational and administrative costs involved in processing applications and are therefore not refunded when an application is unsuccessful.

US announces next steps for DV-2026 winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Kentucky Consular Centre had confirmed that more than 20 million entries had been submitted for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme.

From the global pool of applicants, 129,516 prospective candidates had been selected in a randomised computerised drawing.

Winners had faced a strict September 30, 2026 deadline to complete their applications or permanently forfeit their places.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh