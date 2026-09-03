Japan has introduced updated guidelines that could affect Ghanaians seeking to settle permanently in the country

The new framework highlights several conditions applicants will need to satisfy before their applications can be approved

Some important details could determine whether an applicant qualifies under the revised rules

Ghanaians living in Japan or planning to settle in the country permanently will need to meet several requirements under updated immigration guidelines issued by the Japanese government.

Japan has updated its immigration framework outlining the conditions foreign nationals must satisfy when applying for permanent resident status.

Japan lists 3 key requirements Ghanaians must meet for permanent residency. Photo credit: Kyodo News/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The revised guidelines, which came into force on February 24, 2026, set out three primary criteria that immigration authorities consider when assessing applications for long-term settlement.

The requirements apply to foreign nationals generally, meaning Ghanaians seeking to build a permanent life in Japan will also need to meet the relevant conditions.

Applicant must demonstrate good conduct

The first requirement focuses on the applicant's personal conduct.

Foreign nationals seeking permanent residency must comply with Japanese laws and maintain a lifestyle that is considered consistent with accepted social standards in Japanese society.

Applicants are therefore expected to have a record of lawful behaviour when their applications are assessed.

Applicants must be financially self-sufficient

The second requirement concerns financial independence.

Applicants must have sufficient personal assets or professional skills to support themselves independently.

The authorities must be satisfied that an applicant is capable of maintaining a stable livelihood and is unlikely to become a financial burden on the Japanese state.

For Ghanaians working or living in Japan, this means demonstrating the ability to remain financially self-sufficient could be an important part of the permanent residency process.

Permanent residency must be in Japan's national interest

The third major condition is that granting permanent resident status must be considered to be in the national interest of Japan.

This requirement includes several specific conditions.

Continuous residence

Applicants must generally have lived continuously in Japan for at least 10 years.

They must also have spent at least five consecutive years holding an eligible work or residence status.

Periods spent under Technical Intern Training and Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 status are excluded from this five-year requirement.

Compliance with public obligations

Applicants must have a clean legal record, without fines or imprisonment.

They must also have fulfilled their public obligations, including paying taxes, public pension contributions and national health insurance premiums.

Compliance with reporting requirements under Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act is also required.

The updated guidelines specifically state that late tax payments can count against an applicant, even where all outstanding taxes have been paid by the time the permanent residency application is submitted.

Longest permitted period of stay

Applicants must generally hold the longest period of stay available under their particular visa category.

The relevant periods are set out in Appendix 2 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

The applicant's current status must also satisfy the Ministry of Justice's landing permission criteria.

In addition, the applicant must not pose a risk to public health.

Some applicants are exempt from certain requirements

Japan's updated guidelines provide exemptions for certain categories of foreign nationals.

Spouses and children of Japanese citizens, permanent residents and special permanent residents do not need to satisfy the first two requirements relating to good conduct and financial self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, recognised refugees, people granted supplementary protection and resettled refugees are exempt from the financial independence requirement.

For Ghanaians considering permanent settlement in Japan, the updated framework highlights the importance of maintaining lawful conduct, meeting financial obligations and complying with residence and other public requirements throughout their stay.

Japan increases permanent residency application fee

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Immigration Services Agency announced sweeping changes to its residence permit fee structure, set to take effect on October 1, 2026.

The cost of filing a physical permanent residence application will jump from ¥10,000 to ¥200,000 (GH₵700.27 to GH₵14,005.42), representing a 1,900% increase.

Foreign workers, international students and expatriate families living in Japan will bear the full financial impact of the new tiered fee system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh