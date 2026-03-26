NDC flagbearer hopeful Johnson Asiedu Nketia drew widespread attention as he sternly addressed a security officer who abandoned duty during his Ashanti regional tour

The seasoned Ghanaian politician interrupted his speech before chiefs and supporters to call out the officer, emphasising discipline and professionalism on duty

Asiedu Nketia also pleaded with party supporters to remain patient regarding appointments, urging them to exercise calm while respecting internal party channels

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The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has attracted widespread online attention following an interaction with a security officer on duty.

The NDC chairman, Asiedu Nketia, confronts a security officer during the Ashanti regional tour for abandoning his job. Image credit: Asiedu Nketia/X, Solobase/TikTok

Source: UGC

This new development came during his three-day Ashanti Regional Thank You tour, as Asiedu Nketia addressed chiefs, party supporters, and the people of Nsuta Kwamang Beposo.

While speaking on March 25, 2026, the NDC 2028 flagbearer hopeful noticed a security officer seemingly abandoning his duties to engage in conversation with some ladies present.

Stopping mid-speech, Asiedu Nketia, fondly known as General Mosquito, called out the officer directly:

“Hey master, security, did you come to work and come to converse with girls?”

The incident was captured on video and has since circulated widely on social media, sparking massive online reactions.

Several commentators shared their thoughts on the importance of discipline, professionalism, and the expectations placed on security personnel during official events.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Asiedu Nketia pleads with NDC supporters

Earlier, Johnson Asiedu Nketia appealed to party supporters who are yet to receive appointments to remain calm and exercise patience.

He emphasised that appointments under the current administration, led by President John Mahama, are limited.

According to the NDC national chairman, the President can't grant appointments to every member of the party due to their commitment to operating a lean government.

Speaking to party faithful at Winneba in the Effutu Constituency as part of his nationwide thank-you tour on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Asiedu Nketia acknowledged the frustrations expressed by some members over the lack of opportunities to serve in President Mahama's government.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, urges supporters to remain calm over appointments. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketia/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He, however, assured them that their concerns are understood and appreciated by the party leadership.

“I am aware that some of you are unhappy because you did not receive an appointment upon our return to power. This is understandable. It is the reason why I am embarking on this ‘Thank You Tour, to explain these issues for your understanding,” he said.

“The challenge is that, given the number of appointments the constitution permits President Mahama to make, not all members of the NDC can be accommodated. So please be patient. There is no need to be angry with the party.”

Asiedu Nketia further cautioned party members against resorting to anger or public criticism over the lack of appointments.

He urged them to use established internal channels to seek redress for any grievances they may have.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mahama appointee pleads with NDC supporters

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Beatrice Annangfio, had appealed to grassroots supporters of the NDC to remain calm over delays in appointments and employment opportunities.

She assured them that the government’s four-year mandate allows time for inclusion and opportunities.

The presidential staffer cited personal experiences and pressure in public service as reasons for the delays.

Source: YEN.com.gh