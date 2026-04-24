Founder and leader of Doxa Ministry in Accra, Odifo Kofi Mensah, has made a prophetic declaration regarding the future leadership of the NDC

The comments have added to ongoing public conversations about succession politics within the NDC as attention gradually turns toward future leadership contests

Prophecies remain a recurring feature in Ghana’s political space, often attracting public interest and debate when they intersect with electoral and party politics

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Founder and leader of Doxa Ministry in Accra, Odifo Kofi Mensah, has prophesied that the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is spiritually positioned to become the party’s next leader.

His comments come at a time when political discussions are intensifying over who could succeed President John Dramani Mahama as the next flagbearer of the ruling NDC after his current term.

Prophet Odifo Kofi Mensah shares his vision about the future leadership of the NDC during an interview in Accra. Photo credit: NDC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM in Accra, Odifo Kofi Mensah stated that he had received a spiritual vision revealing the next direction of leadership within the party.

According to him, in the vision, he saw Asiedu Nketia carrying the political banner of the NDC, which he interpreted as a sign that the party chairman is destined to emerge as the next flagbearer.

He further claimed that Asiedu Nketia possesses strong spiritual backing, which he believes could enhance his chances of success in future internal party elections and primaries.

Prophetic claim on NDC leadership

However, the prophet also cautioned that political outcomes are not entirely fixed in the spiritual realm, noting that competing aspirants may also take steps to strengthen their chances ahead of any contest.

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been named in a prophecy about the party’s future leadership. Photo credit: Asiedu Nketiah/Facebook

Source: UGC

He explained that while Asiedu Nketia currently appears to be in a favourable spiritual position, circumstances could still change as the political race unfolds.

Prophecies have long played a visible role in Ghana’s political discourse, with many religious figures often sharing visions and predictions about elections and leadership transitions.

Such declarations frequently generate public debate, as some citizens attach spiritual significance to them while others view them as personal interpretations rather than political forecasts.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Odifo Mensah's prophecy

Scores of netizens have reacted to the prophetic prediction of the self-styled prophet. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below:

Propheticman commented:

"This man is my brother in Kumasi, he is a very powerful man of God."

Ebenezer Forson wrote:

“I had a dream that Hon. Ato Forson will become president one day, so his prophecy is true paa.”

Dave wrote:

“Any sharp and intelligent person following Ghana's politics will tell you ( Minister for Education) Haruna Idrissu has always been destined to be a potential president.”

Joseph wrote:

“Eii, what about the NPP in all this? Why didn't he say anything about NPP?”

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about Ghanaian Cedi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei captivated attention with a bold prediction about the Ghanaian cedi.

In a viral video, the man of God confidently prophesied that this would be a significant turnaround for the cedi, which began 2026 with a 4% depreciation against the U.S. dollar.

He claimed that by 2027, the cedi would be strengthened and would sell at GH¢ 6.48.

Source: YEN.com.gh