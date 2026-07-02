Yvonne Nelson Turns Into a Photographer To Take Videos of Students in Her School
- Yvonne Nelson, a popular Ghanaian actress, celebrated graduating students at her Just Like Mama Day Care with a heartfelt video
- In the video she shared, the actress tied a cloth to capture joyful moments of her excited graduates in purple gowns
- Ghanaians on social media who watched the video expressed their admiration for Yvonne's dedication and love for her students
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Yvonne Nelson, a popular Ghanaian actress, shared a video which showed how much she enjoyed a role as a school founder and educationist.
The Ghanaian actress is also the founder of Just Like Mama Day Care and Yvonne Nelson International School.
In a video on social media, Yvonne Nelson showed how she relates to the learners and her staff. The actress and entrepreneur celebrated students of the Just Like Mama Day Care who were graduating.
The graduates stood in a line while Yvonne Nelson took a video of them using a phone. She tied a cloth to her waist, which two staff members pulled as she captured the excitement on the faces of the graduates.
The children smiled and waved while Yvonne Nelson took the video. Some did the peace sign while others posed differently.
All the children in the video wore a purple graduating gown with their hats.
In her caption to the video, Yvonne Nelson expressed her love for the graduating class of 2026 at Just Like Mama Day Care, which features Island Frimpong, the daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui.
"I love them so much. Congrats!"
Watch the Facebook video below:
Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's video
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Yvonne Nelson on social media. Read them below:
Felixanamanfilms said:
"I taught you well. 🎥🎞️✌🏾 Very proud of you, my G! 😂."
Katherynkangas wrote:
"Congratulations! Our future is beautiful!!!"
Anella.nuella said:
"The finest proprietress ever❤️."
Finest_dietitian wrote:
"NY, we see your hustle; we love you."
Amanda Richards said:
"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️Babies, from the videographer posture I feel the unconditional love you babies are getting💯."
Udosweet wrote:
"If you like, don't carry your hustle on your head like Yvonne Nelson ❤️❤️."
Maikel Lenzy Billz said:
"You’re doing extremely well, YN. Congrats 🎊🎈."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh