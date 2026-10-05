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Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and Wife Renew Vows After 40 Years of Marriage in Heartwarming Ceremony
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Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and Wife Renew Vows After 40 Years of Marriage in Heartwarming Ceremony

by  Ben-oni Blay
3 min read
  • Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife, Apostle Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, renewed their vows to mark forty years of marriage during a ceremony streamed live
  • One moment from the ceremony quickly caught the attention of social media users, who shared clips and reacted with laughter, prayers and jokes in the comments
  • The couple married in 1986 and lead Royalhouse Chapel International, and their 40th anniversary has now drawn tributes and a live television special on their marriage

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Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife, Apostle Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah, have renewed their vows to mark 40 years of marriage.

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Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife, Apostle Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, renew their vows to mark 40 years of marriage. Image credit: Sam Korankye/Rita Korankye.
Source: Facebook

Sam Korankye Ankrah is the founder and Apostle-General of Royalhouse Chapel International, while his wife serves as the church's Premier Lady.

The couple met in 1982 and married in 1986, and they have four children. Marriage milestones have long been public moments for them, and at their 25th anniversary, he knelt before his wife in church and proposed to her again.

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At 30 years, he recalled in a Graphic interview proposing to her while struggling with poverty and living in a wooden house.

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Celebrations marking the 40th anniversary include tributes from MyJoyOnline and GhanaWeb and a live Channel One TV special, 40 Years of Marriage & Ministry.

Korankye Ankrah and wife renew vows

The couple renewed their vows at a ceremony streamed live by Tina News Gh, marking 40 years of marriage.

Apostle Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah delivered a humorous vow to her husband, using Ghanaian dishes as metaphors.

The Tina News Gh caption quoted her as saying: "My Dawadawa in my Tuo-Zaafi, my Wele on my Waakye…"

In the video, she wore a sparkling white gown with a sheer cape. Her husband wore a white embroidered outfit.

The TikTok video in which Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and his wife renew their vows to mark 40 years of marriage is below.

Fans react to Korankye Ankrah's vow renewal

Many TikTok users were amused by the humorous vow, with several creating food-themed vows of their own while others prayed for marriages like theirs.

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YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Eng. Sefa Ogazy wrote:

"So will they go for honeymoon?? 😁😁😁😁"

TRACYSPARKSVILLA said:

"40 years? 7 years we want to die today."

Haven commented:

"Only God knows what she has endured in the 40 years, hnmm."

Vee indicated:

"My ɔkotɔ in my apenkwan… the Rev is funny."

queensarah759 added:

"I tap into Papa and Mama's glorious marriage life in Jesus' name, Amen."

Chez Hélène 12ème wrote:

"My apccfee in my palmnut soup"

Korankye Ankrah urges youth to marry

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sam Korankye Ankrah expressed concern over what he described as a lukewarm attitude towards marriage among young people in his church.

He advised young men not to delay marriage over money but to take a leap of faith, as he did in his younger days. The video drew debate online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

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