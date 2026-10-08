The UK has introduced clear conditions for foreigners planning to study English in the country

The latest visa guidance outlines key requirements applicants must satisfy before travelling

Some important restrictions also apply to those granted the English language study visa

The United Kingdom government has released official guidelines spelling out the four conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before they can qualify for a Short-term study visa to enrol in an English language course in the country.

The guidance makes clear that simply registering for a course is not sufficient for entry. Applicants must meet all four statutory requirements before a visa is granted.

UK publishes 4 conditions for foreigners to qualify for its English language study visa. Photo credit: Bloomberg & Geography Photos/Getty Images.

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Conditions for the English language study visa

The first condition relates to the duration of the course. To qualify, the programme must run for more than six months but no longer than 11 months.

Courses falling outside this window sit under different immigration routes: those lasting six months or fewer require a standard Visitor visa, while programmes exceeding 11 months fall under the main Student visa route.

The second requirement restricts where candidates can study. Applicants must attend a private or independent education provider. State-funded institutions are not permitted under this visa category.

Thirdly, the course must be dedicated exclusively to English language learning.

Visa holders cannot switch to a different subject or take on additional academic programmes during their stay.

The fourth condition concerns employment. Holders of this visa are barred from all forms of work, whether paid or unpaid, including work experience placements and any business activities.

Fees, healthcare surcharge, and length of stay

Beyond the four core conditions, applicants must meet additional financial obligations during the online application process.

The visa application fee stands at £228 (equivalent to GH₵3,556.86), and candidates must also pay a £776 (GH₵12,105.81) healthcare surcharge, which covers access to National Health Service (NHS) facilities for the duration of their time in the UK.

Once approved, a visa holder is permitted to remain in the UK for the exact length of the course plus an additional 30 days, provided the total does not exceed the 11-month ceiling.

The visa does not allow for extensions from within the UK. Holders also cannot bring dependants into the country, and access to public funds, including the State Pension, is not permitted under this route.

UK names 4 groups eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Government had published guidance on a dedicated citizenship route available to four specific categories of British nationals who did not yet hold full citizenship.

British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas) were among those eligible to apply through the route.

Adult applicants faced fees of £1,670, while children were charged £1,000, with an additional cost if a child turned 18 during the proces

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Source: YEN.com.gh