Saudi Arabia announced that foreign nationals with Premium Residency status can enjoy usufruct rights over real estate in Mecca and Medina

The usufruct right allows holders to use and benefit from property in the two holy cities for a period of up to 99 years

The Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Investment will set procedures for obtaining a formal usufruct deed from a notary public

Saudi Arabia has opened a significant door for certain foreign nationals, announcing that holders of its Premium Residency status may now access usufruct rights over real estate in Mecca and Medina for up to 99 years.

Saudi Arabia grants Premium Residency holders usufruct rights to property in Mecca and Medina for up to 99 years. Image credit: iStock/prmustafa, Getty Images/Win McNamee

Source: UGC

The announcement marks a notable shift in the kingdom's property landscape.

Both cities have long been among the most tightly regulated spaces in Saudi Arabia, with strict rules governing land access and ownership, particularly for non-citizens.

What the 99-year Usufruct Right means

A usufruct right grants a person the ability to use and derive benefit from a property without holding outright ownership of it.

Under the new framework, qualifying residents are entitled to the "usufruct of real estate located in the cities of Mecca and Medina for a period not exceeding 99 years."

The official statement added that the right is not permanently tied to the original holder.

It confirmed that "such right shall be transferable to others in accordance with controls to be set by the Board," meaning eligible individuals may pass the privilege on under regulated conditions.

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Investment have been jointly tasked with drawing up the procedures through which approved individuals can secure a formal usufruct deed from a notary public.

Who qualifies for Saudi Premium Residency?

This privilege is exclusively reserved for holders of Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency status.

Ordinary expatriates, standard visa holders, and tourists are not eligible.

Saudi Arabia launched the Premium Residency programme as part of its broader push to attract high-value foreign talent and investment.

The scheme offers a range of benefits beyond what standard work permit or residency arrangements provide, positioning it as a premium tier within the kingdom's residency structure.

The extension of usufruct access into Mecca and Medina is particularly significant given the religious and cultural weight of both cities.

The 99-year ceiling mirrors similar long-term usufruct models used elsewhere in the Gulf region, where full foreign property ownership remains restricted but extended-use arrangements serve as a practical alternative.

Saudi Arabia states 6 premium residency options available. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: Saudi Today

Source: Getty Images

6 Saudi Arabia Premium Residency options available

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia officially outlined six premium residency options available to foreign nationals, offering a structured pathway for people who wish to live and build a future in the Kingdom.

The programme covers a broad range of profiles, making it relevant to investors, entrepreneurs, property owners, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh