Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the criteria used to calculate points for skilled visa applicants on its SkillSelect portal

The four scoring categories cover age, work experience, educational qualifications, and English language proficiency

Applicants need a minimum of 65 points to qualify, but reaching that threshold does not guarantee an invitation to apply

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the four core criteria used to calculate points scores for migrants seeking skilled entry clearance into the country.

The criteria, published on the SkillSelect Expression of Interest portal, determine whether an applicant qualifies for an invitation across points-tested skilled visa streams, including the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa.

Australia names 4 factors used to score skilled visa applicants for entry into the sountry. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Factors that determine your Australia visa points score

Under the SkillSelect framework, applicants are assessed across four categories.

Age plays a significant role, with points allocated according to the applicant's age bracket at the time an invitation is issued.

Younger working-age candidates generally attract higher scores in this category.

Work experience is assessed based on eligible employment in a nominated occupation, covering both time worked in Australia and abroad. Longer periods of relevant experience result in higher points totals.

Educational qualifications are scored according to the highest verified academic credential an applicant holds.

This ranges from trade certificates and diplomas through to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, with advanced qualifications rewarded accordingly.

English language proficiency is evaluated through approved examinations, and candidates who achieve higher proficiency bands earn a greater number of points in this category.

Scoring 65 points is just the starting line

The Department confirmed that a minimum score of 65 points is required for an applicant to be eligible for an invitation.

However, officials stressed that meeting this baseline does not guarantee selection. Invitations are issued on a competitive basis, weighted by an applicant's total points and the demand for their nominated occupation at the time of the invitation round.

Before submitting an Expression of Interest, applicants must also confirm that their occupation appears on the relevant skilled occupation list.

The Department updated its guidelines on 7 October 2026, noting that the next invitation round for the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa is scheduled to take place by 31 October 2026.

For those who fall short of the required threshold, officials suggested reviewing the application strategy, including whether a partner might be better positioned to apply as the primary applicant, with the other party listed as secondary on the file.

Once a formal invitation is received, applicants have 60 days to submit their completed visa application through the online ImmiAccount portal.

Australia names 3 key occupations shaping 2026

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Jobs and Skills data for 2026 had ranked Construction Managers as the country's top-earning occupation by median weekly full-time pay.

Sales Assistants had emerged as the single largest occupation in Australia, with more than half a million people employed in the role.

Health Care and Social Assistance had claimed the title of Australia's biggest industry, accounting for more than one in six workers nationwide.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh