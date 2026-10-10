KNUST announced on October 9, 2026, that its scheduled October 13, 2026, reopening has been postponed indefinitely

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology cited the ongoing GAUA strike as the reason for the delay

University management said a revised reopening date would be communicated to students and stakeholders in due course

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has postponed the start of its 2026/2027 academic year, which had been set to begin on October 13, 2026, citing the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the disruption.

KNUST postpones October 13 reopening indefinitely amid the GAUA strike; the university says a revised date for the 2026/2027 academic year will be shared. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In an official press release dated October 9th, 2026, KNUST's University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, confirmed that the reopening has been suspended with no new date yet confirmed.

"The re-opening of the University for the 2026/2027 Academic Year, originally scheduled for October 13, 2026, has been postponed indefinitely," the release stated.

"This decision has become necessary in view of the ongoing strike action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and its impact on the University's effective operations and administration."

KNUST's indefinite closure amid GAUA strike

The university's management directed the announcement to students, parents, guardians, and all other stakeholders, urging them to note the development while the institution works to resolve the situation.

KNUST management also expressed regret over the disruption caused by the postponement, acknowledging the inconvenience it posed for students and families making preparations for the academic year.

When will KNUST reopen?

No specific date has been given for the resumption of academic activities.

The university has assured stakeholders it will provide further updates once it finalises a revised reopening schedule.

The press release was signed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe on behalf of the Registrar of the Kumasi-based institution.

The Facebook post below has the official KNUST release below.

KNUST 2026/27 cut-off aggregates by programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) released the cut-off aggregates for all its colleges for the 2026/27 admissions cycle, with figures now circulating widely on social media following a post by Voice of KNUST.

The data covers programmes across the university's colleges, giving prospective students a clearer picture of the entry requirements they must meet to secure admission.

Within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, BSc. Agribusiness Management and BSc. Packaging Technology carry the lowest cut-off aggregates at 15, making them among the more accessible programmes in the college. BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology and BSc. Landscape Design and Management both require an aggregate of 17, while BSc.

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Source: YEN.com.gh