Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, son of Ghana's founding father Kwame Nkrumah, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

His burial date and venue have been announced by his family following his heartbreaking demise

Gamal spent over 15 years as a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, focusing on African and global politics

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, a Ghanaian journalist and son of Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, has died. He was 68 years old.

Family sources confirmed his passing on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah to be buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Source: Getty Images

Gamal Nkrumah's Life and Career in Cairo

Born in Accra in 1958 to Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah, Gamal grew up at the intersection of two of Africa's most storied political histories.

He pursued higher education in Britain, earning a doctorate in political science from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

He went on to build a distinguished career in Egypt, spending more than 15 years as a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language arm of Egypt's Al-Ahram press organisation.

His work centred on international affairs, with a deep focus on African politics, Pan-Africanism, and the Middle East.

Through his writing, he served as a bridge between Ghana's founding legacy and the broader African intellectual tradition.

Burial date and venue announced

In keeping with Islamic traditions, he will be laid to rest in Egypt on Saturday, October 17, 2026, a JoyNews report said.

No further details about the circumstances of his death have been released.

See the Facebook post announcing Gamal's passing

The Nkrumah Family He Leaves Behind

Gamal is survived by his siblings, both of whom have remained active in Ghanaian public life. His sister, Samia Nkrumah, is a politician who previously served as the Member of Parliament for Jomoro and chairperson of the Convention People's Party.

His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, is a writer and political activist based in Ghana.

His death marks a significant moment in the history of the Nkrumah family, whose legacy has shaped Ghana's political identity since independence.

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the Nkrumah family and all who mourn Gamal's passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh