Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, son of Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah, died in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at age 68

Gamal Gorkeh built a career as a journalist and political analyst at Egypt's Al-Ahram Weekly, covering African and international affairs

His passing has renewed public interest in the lives of Kwame Nkrumah's children, who carved out careers in politics, medicine and journalism

The death of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has brought renewed attention to the family and children of one of Africa’s most influential political leaders.

Gamal Gorkeh dies at 68: Meet all the children of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah. Image credit: Princess Fathia Nktumah, Samia Nkrumah

Source: Facebook

Gamal reportedly died in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the age of 68, following a prolonged illness.

His death has renewed public interest in the lives and achievements of Kwame Nkrumah’s children, some of whom have pursued careers in politics, journalism and medicine.

Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana to independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957, married Egyptian Fathia Halim Ritzk, popularly known as Fathia Nkrumah, in 1957.

Their family became part of Ghana’s political and historical legacy. Here is a look at the children associated with Ghana’s first president.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah

Gamal was a journalist, writer and political analyst who spent years working with Egypt’s Al-Ahram Weekly.

He was known for his commentary on African and international affairs.

His death marks the loss of a member of the Nkrumah family who built a career in journalism.

Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah

Samia is one of Kwame Nkrumah’s best-known children in Ghanaian politics. She served as the Member of Parliament for Jomoro from January 2009 to January 2013.

She later became chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), serving from September 2011 to September 2015.

She made history as the first woman to lead a major political party in Ghana.

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou is another son of Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah.

He has participated in Ghana’s political discourse and has occasionally attracted public attention through his comments on political and national issues.

Professor Francis Nkrumah

Professor Francis Nkrumah was the eldest child of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He was born to Nkrumah and his first partner, Madam Fanny Miller, in Elmina in the Central Region, before Nkrumah left Ghana to pursue further studies abroad.

Francis later became a renowned paediatrician and medical researcher who contributed to public health. He died on June 30, 2024, at the age of 89.

Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy extends beyond his role in Ghana’s independence.

Through his children, his family has remained connected to journalism, medicine and politics.

Gamal’s reported death has therefore renewed interest in the family history of the man whose leadership helped inspire independence movements across Africa.

Nkrumah family discloses Gamal's cause of death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the journalist and writer whose family confirmed he died in Cairo at 68 after a prolonged illness.

His final months followed a stroke, and he received care at a rehabilitation centre in Cairo. The family’s statement also recognised the support of medical staff and the governments of Ghana and Egypt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh