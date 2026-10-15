Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the second son of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has died in Cairo aged 68 after a prolonged illness and stroke

The prominent Egypt-based journalist passed away following a battle with prolonged illness while receiving care at a rehabilitation centre after suffering a stroke

YEN.com.gh explores some interesting facts about the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah's son Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah following his demise at 68

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Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the eldest surviving son of Ghana's founding president Kwame Nkrumah, has passed away.

Gamal Nkrumah, second child of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, passes away after prolonged illness. Photo source: Samia Nkrumah

Source: Facebook

In a public statement released on his sister Samia's Facebook page, Gamal's family confirmed the cause of his passing at 68 and offered the first official account of his final months.

The statement revealed that Gamal passed away peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, after a prolonged illness.

He had suffered a stroke and was receiving care at a rehabilitation centre in the Egyptian capital at the time of his death.

The late Kwame Nkrumah's son carved out a distinguished career as a journalist and Pan-Africanist scholar far from the political spotlight his father once commanded.

The Facebook post announcing Gamal Nkrumah's death is below:

Following the news of his demise, YEN.com.gh takes a deep dive into the life of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, exploring personal details not widely known.

1. Gamal Nkrumah's background

Born in 1958 in Accra, Ghana, Gamal was the second son of Ghana's first ever president Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah, making him a living bridge between two of Africa's most historically significant nations.

He was named after Gamal Abdel Nasser Hussein, the Egyptian military officer and revolutionary who served as the second president of Egypt from 1954 until his death in 1970.

The eldest child, Emeritus Professor Francis Kwesi Nkrumah, a trained doctor at the University of Wurzburg and the Free University of Berlin and Physics lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), died at 89 on June 30, 2024.

Gamal's sister, Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah, has carried the family's political torch in Ghana, serving as a prominent politician in her own right.

She previously served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro constituency from 2009 to 2013.

Samia also served as the former chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), making her the first woman to ever head a major political party in Ghana.

His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, a writer and political activist, currently lives in Ghana.

2. Gamal Nkrumah's education

Rather than entering politics, Gamal pursued an academic path that grounded his later journalism in rigorous intellectual inquiry.

He earned a doctorate in political science from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, one of the world's leading institutions for the study of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

That academic foundation shaped the lens through which he would go on to examine global affairs, particularly those concerning the African continent and the broader Pan-Africanist movement his father helped define.

3. Gamal Nkrumah's family

Not much is known about Gamal Nkrumah's marital family, as he kept details about his personal life, including his wife and children, away from the public.

4. Gamal Nkrumah's career

Gamal channelled his expertise into a long and respected career at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language edition of Egypt's storied Al-Ahram newspaper group.

He spent more than 15 years at the publication as a political journalist, eventually rising to lead its international affairs section as editor.

Working out of Cairo placed him at the intersection of African and Arab intellectual life, a fitting position for someone whose heritage straddles both worlds.

His work at the newspaper extended his father's legacy in an unexpected direction, using the written word and editorial platforms rather than political power to advance Pan-Africanist ideas and commentary on the continent's place in global politics.

Gamal was also the founder and director of the Kwame Nkrumah Centre for African Culture, a research and learning institution dedicated to global African culture, history, and the completion of African liberation and continental unification.

The YouTube video of Gamal Nkrumah's old interview is below:

Gamal Nkrumah's cause of death confirmed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Gamal Nkrumah's cause of death after his family confirmed that he died in Cairo after a prolonged illness.

The son of Ghana’s first president had been receiving care at a rehabilitation centre after suffering a stroke, while his family thanked medical teams in Egypt and the governments of both countries for their support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh