Australia Names 6 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Forces

Australia's Defence Force opened its ranks to citizens of 6 specific countries, listing clear eligibility requirements on its official recruitment website

Applicants from eligible nations must be permanent residents living in Australia and must not have served in a foreign military within the past two years

A separate pathway called Overseas Lateral Entry allows experienced foreign military personnel to join the ADF and begin a new life in Australia

Australia has opened the door to foreign nationals who wish to serve in its military, naming six countries whose citizens may be eligible to enlist in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Australian Defence Force names six eligible nations, outlining residency and service rules. Image credit: SCM Jeans/iStock, Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the official recruitment website for Australia's Navy, Army and Air Force, citizens of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the Republic of Ireland may apply to join the ADF under specific conditions.

Who qualifies to join Australian Defence Force?

To be considered eligible, a foreign national must be a permanent resident living in Australia or hold a 444 sub-class visa.

The applicant must also have lived in Australia for at least one year immediately before applying, and must not have served in any foreign military in the two years prior to their application.

The government noted that in exceptional circumstances, where a position cannot be filled by an Australian citizen, the citizenship requirement may be waived.

In such cases, permanent residents who can prove they have applied for citizenship, or those who are ineligible to apply but are willing to do so within 90 days of commencing service, may still be considered.

The ADF also advises any potential candidate holding foreign citizenship to seek independent legal advice on how their home country's laws might affect their eligibility to serve.

Lateral entry pathway for experienced military personnels

A separate route exists for foreign nationals who already have military experience.

Known as Overseas Lateral Entry (OLE), this pathway is designed for current or recently separated members of a foreign military who wish to transfer their skills to the ADF and begin a new life in Australia.

To qualify through OLE, a candidate must currently be serving or have left a foreign military less than three years prior to applying.

They must have at least three years of military experience, hold qualifications and skills directly transferable to the ADF, and meet the minimum academic and military education standards required.

Candidates must also be under 55 years of age at the time of visa nomination and be able to demonstrate competent English proficiency as defined by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

Australia confirms the 65-point minimum for skilled migration visa invitations Image credit: Matt Jelonek, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia publishes skilled visa points requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the minimum points score that foreign nationals must achieve to be considered for an invitation to apply for a skilled migration visa.

According to the department's SkillSelect portal, prospective migrants targeting any of the three visa categories must accumulate at least 65 points before they can receive an invitation.

The affected categories are the Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189), the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), and the Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491).

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Source: YEN.com.gh