Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the minimum points threshold foreign nationals must reach to qualify for a skilled migration visa invitation

The points-based system applies to three visa categories, with scores calculated from age, English proficiency, work experience, and education

Reaching the 65-point minimum does not guarantee an invitation, as competition among candidates determines who is selected each round

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the minimum points score that foreign nationals must achieve to be considered for an invitation to apply for a skilled migration visa.

According to the department's SkillSelect portal, prospective migrants targeting any of the three visa categories must accumulate at least 65 points before they can receive an invitation.

Australia confirms the 65-point minimum for skilled migration visa invitations Image credit: Matt Jelonek, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The affected categories are the Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189), the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), and the Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491).

How the points system works

All three visa categories operate under a points-based framework, with scores determined by a combination of factors including age, English language proficiency, educational qualifications, and relevant work experience. Before they can be considered for an invitation, applicants are required to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) through the SkillSelect system.

The EOI submission involves providing personal details alongside results from English language tests and skills assessments. Once an EOI is submitted, SkillSelect generates an indicative points score based on the information entered. The department advises applicants to keep their EOI current, particularly when new assessment results become available.

Before submitting an EOI, prospective applicants are advised to confirm that their occupation appears on one of Australia's skilled occupation lists, which identify roles considered to be in high demand across the country. Different lists apply to different visa categories.

Meeting the threshold is not enough

The department has made clear that reaching the 65-point minimum does not guarantee a visa invitation. Selection during each invitation round is also influenced by competition among candidates, meaning applicants who meet or exceed the threshold may still not receive an invitation depending on the pool of eligible candidates at the time.

For applicants who fall short of the required score, the department has outlined an alternative pathway. Where a partner holds a points score of 65 or above, the department recommends that the partner lodge the EOI as the primary applicant, with the other person included as a family member.

The department has also confirmed that the next invitation round for the subclass 189 visa is scheduled to take place by 31 October 2026. Interested applicants have been urged to ensure all information recorded in their EOI is accurate and up to date ahead of that round.

Australia lists factors used to score skilled visa applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had listed four core criteria used to calculate points scores for migrants seeking skilled entry into the country.

The Department of Home Affairs uses the SkillSelect Expression of Interest portal to determine whether an applicant qualifies for an invitation under points-tested skilled visa streams, including the Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh