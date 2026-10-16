The UK Ministry of Defence announced the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme, a paid gap year programme set to launch in March 2026

The first cohort of around 150 participants will train across the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force with no obligation to pursue a full military career

The scheme was modelled after Australia's ADF Gap Year programme, which the UK's Strategic Defence Review flagged as an exciting example to follow

The United Kingdom government has unveiled a new paid military gap year programme designed to give young people structured experience across its armed forces, with the first intake expected in March 2026.

The Ministry of Defence announced the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme, which will place participants within the Army, Royal Navy, or Royal Air Force for a full year of paid training and service.

The UK's Armed Forces Foundation Scheme launches in March 2026. Image credit: ikholwadia, Anadolu/Getty Images

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The opening cohort will be limited to roughly 150 people, with the government expressing ambitions to expand the programme to more than 1,000 participants over time.

What Armed Forces Foundation scheme offers

The programme is aimed at school leavers and young adults who are yet to settle on a career direction. Training will cover leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving, alongside more specialist experiences such as basic military training and life at sea. Participation carries no obligation to join the armed forces permanently, making it accessible to those who simply want broader exposure before committing to a path.

The scheme is also positioned as a route into civilian careers. Time spent with Army supply chain specialists, for instance, could translate into opportunities in logistics, while working alongside Royal Navy engineers may equip participants for roles in the engineering sector.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the initiative reflects a new direction for the country's approach to national security. "This is a new era for Defence, and that means opening up new opportunities for young people to experience and learn from our Armed Forces," he said, adding that he hopes the scheme will become "part of that conversation in homes across the UK."

A model borrowed from Australia

The scheme draws on the Australian Defence Force's Gap Year programme, which has operated for over a decade. The UK's Strategic Defence Review cited it as an "exciting model from which to learn" when making the case for a similar initiative at home.

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP, a veteran herself, said the programme would help young adults "develop their potential, learn new skills, and contribute to our nation's security, all while building resilience, teamwork, and leadership skills that will serve them for life."

The Armed Forces Foundation Scheme sits within the government's broader "whole of society" approach to defence, a core theme of this year's Strategic Defence Review, which seeks to deepen public engagement with the armed forces. Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton has separately called for a whole-nation response to what he described as an increasingly volatile and uncertain global security environment.

UK lists 34 European countries eligible for ETA entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had unveiled a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh