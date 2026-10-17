Oman Names Best Time of Year for Foreign Visitors to Enter Country

Oman's Foreign Ministry released travel advisory details outlining the most favourable periods for international tourists

The prime window for visiting runs from September to March, with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius

Travellers who cannot visit during peak months still have cooler regional alternatives across the country

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Oman's Foreign Ministry has identified the optimal period for international travellers to visit the Sultanate, sharing updated guidance designed to help tourists plan trips of varying lengths and budgets.

The ministry confirmed that September through March represents the most comfortable stretch of the year for foreign visitors.

Oman names best time of year for foreign visitors to enter the country. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Temperatures across much of the country remain between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius during this window, making outdoor exploration and sightseeing far more manageable.

The advisory caters to a broad range of itineraries, from quick 24-hour stopovers to longer multi-week stays.

Cooler destinations during off-peak months

The ministry acknowledged that not every traveller can schedule a visit within the September-to-March window.

For those arriving during the hotter parts of the year, certain regions of the country maintain cooler conditions, offering a practical alternative for comfortable travel outside the peak season.

The updated guidance is intended to ensure that visitors have viable options regardless of when they choose to make the journey.

Oman has long attracted tourists with its mix of dramatic desert landscapes, historic forts, and coastal scenery, and the ministry's detailed seasonal breakdown reflects a broader effort to make the country accessible and welcoming to international visitors throughout the calendar year.

Oman opens 5 sectors to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Oman had published a guide spotlighting industries actively welcoming international capital under its Vision 2040 plan.

Authorities had highlighted five specific sectors experiencing rapid growth, from tourism and aquaculture to renewable energy and mining.

The ministry had opened direct communication channels for global business figures seeking to explore investment opportunities in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh