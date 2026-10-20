Romania's government outlined specific categories of foreign nationals who are not required to obtain work permits before taking up employment in the country

The exemptions cover a broad range of professionals and individuals with particular ties to Romania, according to the country's immigration framework

The policy details raise important questions for African migrants and others considering working in Romania

Romania has published a breakdown of the categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from obtaining work permits before taking up employment within the country, offering clarity for thousands of immigrants eyeing opportunities in the Eastern European nation.

The Romanian government's framework identifies several groups of non-citizens who may legally work in the country without going through the standard work permit process.

Romania lists categories of foreigners exempt from work permit requirements. Photo credit: Hinterhaus Productions & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These include foreign nationals who hold a long-term resident status in Romania, those who have been granted various forms of protection such as refugee status or subsidiary protection, and individuals who have a right to reside in the country on humanitarian grounds.

Who qualifies for the exemption

Beyond protection-related statuses, the exemptions also extend to family members of Romanian citizens, covering spouses and dependent relatives who already reside legally in the country.

Foreign nationals who are accredited as diplomatic or consular staff, as well as those working for international organisations operating on Romanian soil, are similarly excluded from the permit requirement.

Students who have been legally admitted to Romanian educational institutions may also work a limited number of hours without needing a formal work permit.

Additionally, foreign professionals providing cross-border services on behalf of a company legally established in another country may carry out their duties in Romania without obtaining a separate permit, provided their stay does not exceed a specified duration.

What this means for migrant workers

Romania has been actively seeking to attract foreign labour in recent years to address workforce shortages across several sectors, including construction, agriculture, and hospitality.

The government has steadily expanded its quota for non-EU workers, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for migrants from Africa and Asia.

For those who do not fall under the exempt categories, a work permit remains a legal requirement before starting any form of employment.

Migrants who do not qualify for an exemption must first secure a job offer from a Romanian employer, who is then responsible for initiating the permit application process on their behalf.

Understanding which category one falls under is essential for any foreign national planning to live and work in Romania, as working without the appropriate authorisation carries legal consequences, including fines and potential deportation.

Romania lists two Ghanaian visa routes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Romania officially published two pathways through which foreigners, including Ghanaians, could legally secure employment in the country.

The Romanian government outlined specific criteria and procedures that prospective workers were required to follow under each route.

Ghanaians seeking opportunities in Romania were encouraged to understand the distinctions between the two pathways before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh