US Government Removes 3 South Africans From Refugee Programme Over Alleged Fraud

The United States government removed three South African nationals from a refugee resettlement programme following fraud allegations

The three individuals were accused of providing false or misleading information during the refugee application process

The development raised questions about the integrity of the vetting process for South African applicants to the US refugee programme

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Three South African nationals have been removed from a United States refugee resettlement programme after authorities determined that they had allegedly submitted fraudulent information during their applications.

The US government's decision came after officials identified irregularities in the documentation and claims made by the three individuals during the refugee screening process.

US Government removes 3 South Africans from its refugee programme over alleged fraud. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla & PHILL MAGAKOE/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The applicants were found to have allegedly misrepresented key details, which formed the basis for their removal from the programme.

Fraud allegations behind the removals

The removals are linked to concerns that the three South Africans provided inaccurate or fabricated information to gain access to the resettlement initiative.

Authorities did not publicly name the individuals involved, but confirmed that the cases had been reviewed and that the removals followed established protocols for dealing with fraudulent applications.

The US refugee programme operates under strict vetting procedures designed to verify the credibility of each applicant's claims.

When misrepresentation is detected, applicants risk being disqualified and removed from consideration for resettlement.

South Africans and US refugee resettlement

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of South African applicants following the Trump administration's earlier move to extend refugee status to a group of white Afrikaners, a decision that attracted significant international attention and controversy.

The refugee programme, which is administered by the US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, requires applicants to demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Officials maintain that fraud undermines the integrity of the system and disadvantages those with legitimate claims.

The removal of the three individuals signals that US authorities are continuing to scrutinise applications made under the programme, particularly in light of the broader political attention that South African cases have drawn in recent months.

US introduces new entry requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the United States had announced a new health declaration requirement for all international air travellers entering the country starting November 3, 2026.

The policy applied to passengers on all international flights bound for the US, marking a significant shift in border health protocols.

Authorities had outlined specific details on what travellers would need to disclose before arriving on American soil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh