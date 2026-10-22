The Maltese government launched the Jobsplus website in 2026 to connect job seekers with employment opportunities across the country

The national employment agency published a three-step registration process that users can complete from any internet-connected device

Job seekers must first sign in or create a Jobsplus account before they can register for employment on the platform

The Maltese government has launched an official online employment platform, Jobsplus, giving job seekers a straightforward digital route to register for work in Malta in 2026.

The platform is operated by Jobsplus, Malta's national employment agency, and is designed to make the job-seeking and registration process as accessible as possible for the general public.

Malta has launched an app that will help jobseekers find jobs. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee/Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

How to Register on Jobsplus

According to guidance published on the platform, the registration process involves just three steps. Users must first sign in to an existing Jobsplus account or create a new one if they do not already have an account.

Once logged in, they click the "Register for Employment" button and complete a short form to finalise the process.

The agency described the form as easy to fill out, suggesting the entire system was designed with simplicity in mind.

Because the platform is fully online, users can complete their registration from any device with an internet connection, removing the need to visit a physical government office.

What the Jobsplus Platform Offers

Beyond the registration function, the Jobsplus website acts as a wider resource for people looking for work in Malta.

It connects registered users with available job opportunities and gives the government a formal record of individuals who are actively seeking employment in the country.

The launch of the platform forms part of broader efforts by Maltese authorities to streamline employment services and make them more accessible to both locals and foreigners residing in Malta.

Malta has also previously published details about its fast-track work permit scheme, known as the Specialist Employee Initiative.

That programme targets third-country nationals who have already secured a signed employment contract with a Maltese-registered company, offering them a quicker route to obtaining a Single Permit under the country's employment regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh