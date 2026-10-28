Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports outlined a two-month regularisation programme for Yemeni nationals living irregularly in the kingdom

The programme covers four categories of Yemenis, including those with no travel documents, expired visas, expired iqamas, and absentee work reports

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued directives through the Ministry of Interior to support the initiative ahead of its October 11, 2026 launch

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Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has detailed how Yemeni nationals living irregularly in the kingdom can regularise their status under a two-month programme that began on October 11, 2026.

Saudi Arabia details a two-month programme to regularise Yemeni nationals’ legal status, covering missing documents, expired visas and iqamas, and absence reports. Image credit: Win McNamee/iStock

Source: UGC

The initiative follows directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued through the Ministry of Interior at the request of Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

The Saudi Press Agency announced the programme on October 10, 2026, a day before it commenced.

Four categories covered by the programme

The directorate outlined four distinct groups of Yemeni nationals eligible to participate.

Yemenis who hold no travel documents or passports can access a free six-month visit visa by booking an appointment through the Absher platform, selecting a regularisation centre, and attending in person with any acceptable proof of Yemeni nationality, such as a travel document issued by the Yemeni embassy.

Those whose visitor IDs or visas of any category have expired, and whose biometric data is already recorded within Saudi Arabia's systems, will have their status automatically extended for six months.

This extension is handled electronically, requiring no visit to a passport office, though a valid passport is necessary.

Yemeni nationals with expired residency permits, known as iqamas, may transfer to new employers through existing digital platforms without setting foot in a government office.

Professional workers can use the Absher or Qiwa platforms, while domestic workers must go through Musaned.

Individuals in this category who wish to leave the country may also apply for a final exit visa with no restrictions on future re-entry.

Resolving absentee work reports

The fourth category addresses Yemeni nationals who have been reported as absent from work by their employers.

Provided their travel documents remain valid, affected individuals can resolve their status by cancelling the absence report and transferring to a new employer through either Qiwa or Musaned, all without visiting government offices in person.

To support the rollout, the directorate confirmed that status-correction protocols have been activated at centres across Saudi Arabia's various regions, making it easier for eligible individuals to access the programme wherever they are located in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia announces a new financial support package for retirees. Photo credit: MoMo Productions & BASTIEN OHIER/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announces new financial support package

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia unveiled a new financial support package targeting retirees, outlining the specific amounts that qualifying individuals are set to receive.

The kingdom's authorities confirmed the initiative, which forms part of ongoing efforts to bolster the welfare of citizens who have left the workforce.

The announcement drew considerable attention given the scale of support being offered and its direct impact on the livelihoods of retired residents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh