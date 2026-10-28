Saudi Arabia Opens 6-Month Free Visit Visa Opportunity to Only 1 Country

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports launched a two-month status regularisation programme beginning October 11, 2026

The programme, ordered by King Salman, offers Yemeni nationals without valid documents access to a free six-month visit visa

Eligible Yemeni nationals must book an appointment through the Absher platform and present proof of nationality in person

Saudi Arabia has singled out Yemen as the sole country whose nationals can benefit from a free six-month visit visa under a newly launched status regularisation initiative.

Saudi Arabia launches a two-month status regularisation programme, offering eligible undocumented Yemeni nationals a free six-month visit visa. Image credit: Karen Vardanian/iStock, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Kingdom's General Directorate of Passports announced the programme, which runs for two months from Sunday, 11 October 2026, and covers all regions of Saudi Arabia.

It was ordered by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud following a direct request from Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

What Yemeni nationals without documents must do

Yemeni nationals currently residing in Saudi Arabia without valid documents or passports are at the heart of the programme.

To access the free six-month visit visa, they must first book an appointment through Saudi Arabia's Absher digital platform, select an appropriate regularisation centre, and appear in person at the scheduled time.

At that appointment, they are required to present evidence of their Yemeni nationality, which can be a valid passport or a travel document issued by a Yemeni embassy.

The regularisation effort also extends to three other categories of Yemeni residents.

Those holding expired visitor IDs or visas whose biometric data is already registered in Saudi systems will have their status renewed electronically for six months, with no requirement to visit a passport office in person, provided they hold a valid passport.

Yemeni nationals with expired residency permits, known as iqamas, who still hold valid travel documents have the option to transfer to a new employer using the Absher, Qiwa, or Musaned platforms.

They may also choose to exit the country through a final exit visa, with no restrictions placed on future re-entry.

A fourth category covers individuals who have been flagged as absent from work.

These individuals can have the absence report cancelled and then transfer to a new employer through the same set of digital platforms.

Regularisation centres across Saudi Arabia

The programme operates through dedicated centres spread across the Kingdom.

Riyadh will host four centres, while Aseer and the Eastern Region will each run three.

Makkah, Jazan, and Al-Jouf will each have two centres operational, and single centres will be available in Najran, Madinah, Al-Baha, the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim, and Hail.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh