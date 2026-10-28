Ghanaian authorities have deported a South Korean national in his 80s who allegedly lived in the country undocumented for about 22 years while wanted abroad

Korean police say the suspect transported narcotics worth about $3.6 billion on five separate occasions while supervising a deep-sea fishing vessel between 2002 and 2004

Ghana Police arrested the man for illegal residence after Korean authorities shared intelligence, and he was flown back home in a wheelchair on October 20

Ghanaian authorities have deported a foreign national in his 80s who allegedly lived in the country undocumented for about 22 years while wanted abroad over a multibillion-dollar narcotics case.

A foreign national wanted over a narcotics case arrives in South Korea in a wheelchair after his deportation from Ghana. Photo credit: Korea Herald

Source: UGC

The man, a South Korean citizen, was flown back to his home country on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Korea’s National Police Agency (KNPA) announced the repatriation on Monday, October 26. Police in Korea have not disclosed his identity, and local media have referred to him only as “A”.

Images published by Korean outlets showed him arriving in a wheelchair. He is expected to face the allegations against him in South Korea.

What the foreign national is accused of

According to Korean police, the suspect served as supervisor on a deep-sea fishing vessel between 2002 and 2004.

During that period, he allegedly transported narcotics for a drug moving organisation on five separate occasions.

The shipments reportedly took place in international waters off South America. Police said the consignments contained an estimated 5,385 kilogrammes of narcotics, worth about 4.8 trillion won, roughly $3.6 billion.

He is also alleged to have received transport fees for the trips.

Below is an X post detailing the deportation of the South Korean man.

How Ghana Police helped trace him

Around 2004, after crew members who sailed with him were prosecuted, the suspect reportedly fled to Ghana. He lived in the country as an undocumented resident for about 22 years.

Busan Coast Guard kept the case open and secured an Interpol Red Notice for his arrest. The KNPA then shared intelligence with Ghana Police, which helped establish his whereabouts.

Seoul Economic Daily reported that Ghanaian police, with support from the South Korean Embassy, arrested him for illegal residence before deportation procedures were completed.

Korean authorities vow to pursue maritime fugitives

Korean police and the Busan Coast Guard described the repatriation as “an achievement made possible by close cooperation between the two agencies.”

They also pledged to “continue to track down and respond firmly to suspects in serious maritime crimes who have fled overseas.”

Busan Coast Guard plans to investigate the specifics of the transport operation and the payments he allegedly received.

Investigators will also look into his alleged ties to the illegal ring. Data from Korea’s National Office of Investigation shows 9,530 drug-related arrests between January and August 2026, up 5.3%.

NACOC arrests 3 linked to Dutch fugitive

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) arrested three suspects linked to Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, known as “Bolle Jos”.

NACOC said the trio allegedly represented and facilitated operations for Leijdekkers in Ghana. The arrests followed the interception of a drug consignment by French customs, linked to a wider network tied to him.

All three suspects were said to be in custody and assisting investigators. Commission officials added that they would keep working with local and international agencies to dismantle the networks behind the illicit drug trade.

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Source: YEN.com.gh