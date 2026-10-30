Australia announced the closure of applications for two visa categories, leaving citizens of 12 countries unable to apply

The decision affects nationals from a range of countries who had previously used these routes to enter Australia

Australian authorities cited specific reasons behind the policy shift that has drawn widespread attention

Australia has shut down applications for two visa routes, a move that directly affects citizens from 12 countries who previously relied on these pathways to enter the country.

The Australian government confirmed the closure of the two visa categories, though the specific routes involved have prompted questions from prospective applicants and immigration observers alike.

Australia closes applications for two visa routes, affecting citizens of 12 countries. Photo credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The affected nationalities span multiple regions, making the policy change one of the more sweeping visa decisions the country has announced in recent times.

What the visa closure means for applicants

Citizens from the 12 affected countries can no longer submit new visa applications through the two now-closed routes.

Those who had already lodged applications before the closure was announced may face uncertainty over how their cases will be handled, depending on when they applied and the stage of their applications.

Australia periodically reviews its visa system and adjusts access based on a range of factors, including bilateral agreements, immigration integrity concerns, and broader migration policy goals.

The decision to close these particular routes suggests the government has identified issues that made the categories unsustainable or no longer aligned with current policy priorities.

Which countries are affected

The closure covers nationals from 12 countries, a detail that underscores the targeted nature of the decision rather than a blanket global restriction.

While the Australian government continues to welcome migrants and visitors through numerous other visa streams, those holding passports from the listed nations will need to explore alternative legal pathways if they wish to travel or relocate to Australia.

Immigration legal experts typically advise affected individuals to consult registered migration agents or seek guidance directly from the Australian Department of Home Affairs to understand which visa options remain available to them.

The announcement adds to a series of visa-related adjustments Australia has made as part of its ongoing effort to manage migration flows and uphold the integrity of its immigration system.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh