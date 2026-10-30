The Australian government published the official fees for its 10-year adult passport, sparking interest among prospective applicants

The passport authority outlined different fee tiers depending on the applicant's age and the type of document requested

Applicants seeking an Australian passport must meet specific eligibility requirements before submitting their application

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The Australian government has released the official fees for its 10-year adult passport, providing clarity for citizens and residents planning to travel internationally.

According to information published by the Australian Passport Office, an adult applicant aged 16 years and over is required to pay AUD 368 for a standard 10-year passport.

Children under 16 years of age are issued a five-year passport at a cost of AUD 184 (GH₵1,507.05).

Australian government announces official cost of its a 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh & Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Australian passport fee tiers explained

The pricing structure varies depending on the applicant's circumstances. Adults aged 75 years and above, as well as children travelling on humanitarian grounds, qualify for a reduced fee.

Additionally, urgent processing is available for applicants who need their travel documents sooner than the standard timeline, though this attracts an additional charge on top of the base fee.

Payment can be made through several accepted methods at the time of lodging the application, and fees are subject to change, so applicants are advised to confirm the current rate directly with the passport office before applying.

Who can apply for an Australian passport

To be eligible for an Australian passport, an applicant must be an Australian citizen.

Proof of citizenship, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a completed application form are among the standard requirements.

First-time applicants and those whose previous passports have been lost, stolen, or damaged may need to provide additional supporting documents.

Applications can be submitted at participating Australia Post outlets across the country, as well as at select government service centres.

Processing times vary, and applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of their intended travel date to avoid delays.

The Australian Passport Office manages all passport services on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which oversees the integrity and issuance of Australian travel documents.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh