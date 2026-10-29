Malaysia Announces Visa-Free Business Entry for Citizens of One Country

The Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin confirmed that Irish citizens can enter Malaysia for business or social visits without a visa

Irish travellers are permitted to stay in Malaysia for up to 90 days, but all visitors must complete a mandatory online form before arriving

Irish citizens who fall outside the visa-free arrangement can apply through the Malaysian eVisa portal or in person at the Dublin embassy

Irish citizens travelling to Malaysia do not need to apply for a visa in advance, the Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin confirmed in a notice published on 29 October 2026.

According to the embassy's official visa requirements page, the exemption covers both business and social visits, with a permitted stay of up to 90 days.

Irish citizens can visit Malaysia visa-free for business or social trips for up to 90 days. Image credit: Anastasiia Havrysh/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement is particularly relevant for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to engage with Malaysia's business environment without the administrative burden of a pre-travel visa application.

What Irish travellers must do before arriving

Despite the visa-free status, Irish visitors are still required to complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), an online form that must be submitted no more than three days before the scheduled arrival date. Both a valid passport and the completed MDAC must be presented to immigration officers at the border.

Travellers may also be asked at the first point of entry to produce proof of sufficient funds for their intended stay, along with a return airline ticket. While these checks are not applied to every visitor, the embassy advises all travellers to have the relevant documentation readily available to avoid potential delays at immigration.

How to apply for a visa if needed

For Irish citizens whose circumstances fall outside the visa-free arrangement, Malaysia provides two application routes. The first is through the Malaysia eVisa portal, which allows applications to be submitted online. The second is an in-person application at the Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin, which must be lodged at least two weeks before the intended departure date.

Those applying in person are required to bring a passport-size photograph, copies of their return flight itinerary, a company letter, their passport photo page, their latest working visa or Garda stamp, their Irish Residence Permit (front and back), and three months of bank statements. The application fee is EUR 15.00 per applicant.

Malaysia sets minimum salary for foreigners on work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malaysia had made changes to the salary requirements for its primary work visa for foreign professionals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) made the announcement on January 15, 2026, following Cabinet approval on October 17, 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh