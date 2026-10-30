Sam George: Big Win for Ghana’s Communications Minister As He Secures Top Role in the African Union
- Ghana's Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George received a continental appointment on October 30, 2026
- Sam George was named Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and ICT
- The Cyber Security Authority Ghana celebrated the appointment as a major win for Ghana's digital sector
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Ghana's Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has landed a significant continental role after being appointed Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and ICT (AU STC-ICT).
The Cyber Security Authority Ghana shared news of the appointment on Instagram on 30 October 2026, celebrating the recognition as a milestone for Ghana's technology and communications sector.
Sam George's new continental role
The AU STC-ICT is one of the African Union's key technical bodies, responsible for shaping policy and driving collaboration across member states on matters of communication and information and communications technology.
As Chair, the Nkoranza North Member of Parliament will play a central role in steering Africa's digital agenda at the continental level.
The Cyber Security Authority Ghana framed the appointment as a reflection of the impact Minister George is positioned to make well beyond Ghana's borders, signalling a growing recognition of the country's voice in African ICT governance.
The Instagram post below contains more details about Sam George's new role at the African Union.
Ghana's rising profile in African digital policy
The appointment places Ghana at the forefront of continental conversations around digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology innovation.
For Minister George, who has been vocal on issues ranging from data protection to broadband expansion domestically, the role represents an opportunity to extend those priorities across the African continent.
The AU STC-ICT brings together communications and ICT ministers from across Africa to coordinate strategy, harmonise policy frameworks, and advance digital transformation goals aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063.
Sam George takes issue with US official
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George was not too happy with how the US reported the recent arrests in Ghana in a crackdown on fraudsters.
In a message to FBI Director Kash Patel, George held that Ghana had not got due credit for the arrests.
In a statement on X, the minister said Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence led the Cyberhunt operations, with primary support from the UK.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh