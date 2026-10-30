Ghana's Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George received a continental appointment on October 30, 2026

Sam George was named Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and ICT

The Cyber Security Authority Ghana celebrated the appointment as a major win for Ghana's digital sector

Ghana's Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has landed a significant continental role after being appointed Chair of the African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Communication and ICT (AU STC-ICT).

Ghana's controversial Communications Minister, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, gets appointed to a top role on the African Union Committee on ICT. Image credit: Sam George/FB

Source: UGC

The Cyber Security Authority Ghana shared news of the appointment on Instagram on 30 October 2026, celebrating the recognition as a milestone for Ghana's technology and communications sector.

Sam George's new continental role

The AU STC-ICT is one of the African Union's key technical bodies, responsible for shaping policy and driving collaboration across member states on matters of communication and information and communications technology.

As Chair, the Nkoranza North Member of Parliament will play a central role in steering Africa's digital agenda at the continental level.

The Cyber Security Authority Ghana framed the appointment as a reflection of the impact Minister George is positioned to make well beyond Ghana's borders, signalling a growing recognition of the country's voice in African ICT governance.

The Instagram post below contains more details about Sam George's new role at the African Union.

Ghana's rising profile in African digital policy

The appointment places Ghana at the forefront of continental conversations around digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology innovation.

For Minister George, who has been vocal on issues ranging from data protection to broadband expansion domestically, the role represents an opportunity to extend those priorities across the African continent.

The AU STC-ICT brings together communications and ICT ministers from across Africa to coordinate strategy, harmonise policy frameworks, and advance digital transformation goals aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Communications Minister Sam George lambasts FBI Director Kash Patel over the reporting of fraudster arrests in Ghana. Credit: Sam George/Kash Patel

Source: Facebook

Sam George takes issue with US official

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Communications Minister Sam George was not too happy with how the US reported the recent arrests in Ghana in a crackdown on fraudsters.

In a message to FBI Director Kash Patel, George held that Ghana had not got due credit for the arrests.

In a statement on X, the minister said Ghanaian law enforcement and intelligence led the Cyberhunt operations, with primary support from the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh