Justice Srem-Sai took to Facebook to celebrate Raymond Archer's confirmation as EOCO's substantive Executive Director

Archer officially assumed the substantive position on October 27, 2026, after serving in an acting capacity since August 2025

Archer, a former investigative journalist, has drawn both praise and criticism during his tenure at the anti-crime agency

Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has publicly celebrated Raymond Archer's confirmation as the substantive Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), sharing a warm message on Facebook on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Justice Srem-Sai congratulates Raymond Archer on his EOCO Executive Director confirmation. Image credit: Justice Sai, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In his post, Srem-Sai shared a photo of himself and Archer embracing, with the caption:

"Congratulations on your confirmation, brother."

The brief but affectionate message drew attention across social media, highlighting the close relationship between the two men.

Raymond Archer confirmed as EOCO boss

Raymond Archer's confirmation was formalised on October 27, 2026, following an official announcement by EOCO Board Chairman Daniel Domelevo.

His substantive appointment brings an end to a period of acting leadership that began in August 2025, when he stepped in to replace former Executive Director Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah.

EOCO is mandated to investigate and prosecute serious offences including money laundering and a wide range of organised criminal activities, placing it at the centre of Ghana's efforts to protect its financial and economic interests.

Archer, who previously built a career as an investigative journalist, has had a mixed reception since taking charge of the agency.

Supporters have praised the direction of his leadership, while critics have questioned what they describe as an overly aggressive approach to some of EOCO's operations.

His confirmation now cements his authority at the helm of the institution as it continues to pursue its mandate.

The Facebook post by Justice Srem-Sai is below.

Reactions after Srem-Sai's message to Archer

Ghanaians reacted to the Facebook post, with comments ranging from curiosity to congratulations and calls for continued action.

@Hajj Seeba Sani said:

"Confirmation?"

@Kuami Sarkodie wrote:

"Something is about to happen."

@Kingsley Agunguma-Gaara Botarige added:

"Congratulations, Raymond 🎉🍾🎊🎈"

@Faara Takaazine Robert stated:

"More arrests need to be made."

Suame MP reports to EOCO over GH¢27m loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Suame MP John Darko’s appearance before EOCO in its investigation into an alleged GH¢27 million loss at SIC Savings and Loans.

The former managing director of SIC Life Savings and Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, has also responded to EOCO’s invitation.

The loss estimate was revised upward as investigators examined an alleged criminal conspiracy. EOCO says the investigation remains ongoing and has not reached conclusions about anyone’s culpability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh