The family of late Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto announced the date for his one-week remembrance ceremony

The event is scheduled for November 20, 2026, and will be held at Roman Catholic School Park in Tarkwa, Western Region

Dzokoto, best known for his role as Judge Koboo in Efiewura, died on October 22, 2026, at the age of 51

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The family of late Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwame Dzokoto has announced that his one-week remembrance will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2026, in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Kwame Dzokoto's family releases one-week remembrance details. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: UGC

The announcement was shared on Instagram by media personality Zion Felix on October 30, 2026. According to the flyer, the ceremony will be held at the Roman Catholic School Park, also known to many as the St Matthew Catholic Church grounds. "All are cordially invited," the flyer read.

Kwame Dzokoto's life in entertainment and politics

Dzokoto built a devoted following across Ghana through his television work, earning particular recognition for his portrayal of Judge Koboo in the popular TV series Efiewura.

He also fronted TV3's food and tourism programme *Edziban*, which celebrated Ghanaian cuisine and shone a spotlight on local food businesses nationwide.

Away from the screen, Dzokoto was an active member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in the 2016 general elections.

He was defeated by the New Patriotic Party's George Mireku Duker but remained a well-known and respected figure within the constituency and among party supporters.

Kwame Dzokoto's death and tributes

Dzokoto passed away on October 22, 2026, at the age of 51 after falling ill during a morning discussion programme on Owass Radio in Tarkwa. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His death prompted immediate responses from both Ghana's entertainment and political communities. On the same day, the NDC paused a press conference at its headquarters to observe a minute of silence in his honour. Party General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey led the tribute alongside other party members, acknowledging Dzokoto's contributions to both public life and the political landscape of the country.

Dzokoto is remembered as a warm and familiar presence in Ghanaian homes, cherished for his screen personality and his commitment to serving his community through his creative work.

The Instagram post below has the celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto's one-week flyer.

Kwame Dzokoto and others who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto and other notable Ghanaian media and entertainment figures who died in 2026, including Beverly Afaglo, Bernice Offei and Kessben.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. His final public appearance resurfaced after his death, recalling his response to rumours about his health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh