Efya Agartha, a 23-year-old centre-back for Fabulous Ladies FC, was found dead in the Atwima Kwanwoma District

The talented young footballer, nicknamed '1 Cedi', was also known locally as a Pragya driver in her community

Two suspects were arrested in Techiman as the Ghana Police Service launched investigations into her death

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A 23-year-old woman footballer, Efya Agartha, popularly known as Agartha Takyiwaa or "1 Cedi", has been found dead in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, sending shock through the country's football community.

Fabulous Ladies FC footballer Efya Agartha, 23, reportedly found dead in the Ashanti Region. Image credit: UGC, Teacher Kay Sports

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Ghana Sports Page, the young centre-back, who represented Fabulous Ladies FC, was discovered at Adum Afrancho, near Aboabo, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

Disturbing circumstances surround Efya Agartha's death

Initial accounts from local sources described deeply troubling circumstances surrounding the discovery of her body, with some reports suggesting that certain body parts were missing.

The full details, however, have not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.

There were also conflicting early reports about the precise location, with some sources pointing to Sokoban Aboabo rather than Adum Afrancho.

The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause and motive behind her death.

Two suspects were reportedly arrested in Techiman in connection with the case, though their identities and the nature of their alleged involvement have not been officially disclosed.

Efya Agartha beloved figure in local football

Beyond the football pitch, Efya Agartha was believed to be a familiar face in her community.

The Ghanaian footballer reportedly drove a pragia, a commercial tricycle, to earn a living alongside her sporting commitments.

Her nickname "1 Cedi" made her easily recognisable within local football circles, where she was regarded as a promising talent in Ghana's women's game.

Her death has drawn an outpouring of grief from football fans across the country, particularly those who follow women's football.

Many have taken to social media to demand a thorough investigation and justice for the young player.

The police are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

The X post announcing the death of Efya Agatha is below.

Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong dies in New York

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian student who was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx.

The teenager had moved from Ghana to join his father just a year earlier. Police are searching for masked suspects, and no arrests have been reported.

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Source: YEN.com.gh