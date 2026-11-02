Vietnam announced it was exempting 18 categories of foreign nationals from its standard work permit requirements

The exemptions cover a broad range of professionals, from capital contributors to workers on short-term assignments of under 30 days

The move signals a shift in how Vietnam intends to attract and manage foreign expertise within its borders

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Vietnam has moved to exempt 18 categories of foreign nationals from the country's standard work permit requirements, in a significant policy shift that eases entry conditions for a wide range of overseas professionals.

The Vietnamese government confirmed the updated regulations, which apply to foreigners working or intending to work within the country across various professional capacities.

Vietnam suspends its work permit rule for 18 categories of foreigners. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the exemption

The list of exempted categories is broad and covers individuals such as capital contributors and owners of limited liability companies, members of boards of directors of joint-stock companies, and heads of representative offices or project heads of international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations.

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam to carry out work for no longer than 30 days, as well as those on assignments tied to the sale of goods or services, also qualify under the new rules.

Lawyers who have been granted licences to practise in Vietnam are similarly covered, along with individuals entering the country under intergovernmental agreements.

Other categories include those who are pupils or students currently studying in Vietnam and are undertaking internships, volunteers, people entering to teach at international schools or foreign-invested enterprises, and foreign nationals entering to work as managers, executive officers, or experts for a period not exceeding three months.

The Vietnamese government exemption also extends to individuals entering under certain bilateral or multilateral treaty obligations that Vietnam is party to.

What the policy change means

Under the previous framework, the work permit requirement applied broadly to most foreign nationals seeking employment in Vietnam, making the application process a standard step for overseas workers.

The suspension of this requirement for the listed categories is intended to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and make it simpler for specialised professionals and business figures to operate within the country.

Foreign nationals who fall outside the 18 exempted categories are still required to obtain a valid work permit before commencing employment in Vietnam.

The adjustment reflects a growing trend across several Asian economies to streamline entry requirements for high-value foreign workers and investors, while retaining oversight mechanisms for general labour migration.

Vietnam limits foreign work permit exemptions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vietnam had announced a specific monthly salary threshold that foreign workers needed to earn to qualify for a work permit exemption.

The new rule targeted highly skilled professionals and specialists working in the country under certain conditions.

Foreign jobseekers and employers operating in Vietnam needed to take note of the updated requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh