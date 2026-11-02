Japan announced the suspension of one industry from its skilled worker programme, affecting foreign nationals seeking employment

The decision marks a significant shift in Japan's approach to managing labour migration under its structured visa scheme

The move raises questions about the future of foreign worker opportunities in the affected sector

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Japan has announced the suspension of its fisheries industry from accepting new foreign workers under the country's skilled worker programme, in a move that signals a tightening of the nation's overseas labour intake policies.

The Japanese government revealed the decision as part of its ongoing review of the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa scheme, which was originally introduced in 2019 to address labour shortages across key sectors of the economy.

Japan names one industry suspended from accepting foreigners under its Skilled Worker Programme. Photo credit: Vithun Khamsong & Krittanut Unsombut/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sector suspended from the programme

Under the revised framework, the fisheries industry has been removed from the list of sectors permitted to recruit foreign nationals through the SSW programme.

Authorities cited an oversupply of workers relative to available positions as the primary reason for the suspension, noting that the sector no longer meets the conditions required to justify continued overseas recruitment.

The Specified Skilled Worker programme was designed to allow foreign nationals with specific skills and qualifications to fill critical gaps in industries struggling to attract sufficient domestic labour.

Sectors currently remaining on the approved list include construction, food processing, nursing care, and several others that continue to face workforce shortfalls.

What the change means for foreign workers

The suspension does not affect foreign nationals already employed in the fisheries sector under existing visa arrangements.

However, new applicants seeking entry through this route will no longer be able to apply under the fisheries category until the government determines that labour demand conditions have sufficiently changed.

Japan's Ministry of Justice, which oversees immigration and visa regulations, confirmed that the suspension is subject to periodic review, and the industry could be reinstated if circumstances shift.

The Specified Skilled Worker scheme operates across two tiers: SSW1, which grants a renewable residence period of up to five years, and SSW2, which offers longer-term residency and the possibility of bringing family members to Japan.

The fisheries industry had only been eligible under the first tier.

Japan continues to position itself as a destination for skilled foreign workers in sectors facing acute shortages, but the latest development underscores that the programme remains closely managed, with government authorities retaining the authority to adjust eligibility based on domestic market conditions.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh