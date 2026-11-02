The UK Home Office announced a stricter visa requirement affecting foreigners currently residing in Great Britain

The new rule targets a specific aspect of immigration compliance that could affect thousands of foreign nationals

Migrants living in the UK may need to take urgent steps to avoid falling foul of the updated Home Office guidelines

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The UK Home Office has introduced a stricter visa regulation targeting foreign nationals living in Great Britain, signalling a tougher stance on immigration compliance.

The updated rule, announced by the Home Office, places new obligations on migrants residing in the country.

UK Home Office issues a new visa rule for foreigners living in Great Britain. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities indicated that the change is intended to tighten oversight of those on various visa categories and ensure that foreign nationals remain in full compliance with the terms of their stay.

What the new UK visa rule

Under the revised guidelines, foreigners living in the UK are required to meet a higher threshold of compliance than previously demanded.

Officials noted that failure to adhere to the updated requirements could result in serious consequences, including visa curtailment or removal proceedings.

The Home Office has urged affected individuals to review their visa conditions carefully and seek legal advice where necessary to ensure they are not in breach of the new obligations.

Who is affected by the UK visa changes?

The tougher rule is understood to affect a broad category of foreign nationals, including those on work visas, student visas, and other long-term residence permits.

Migrants who have been living in Britain for extended periods are also expected to comply with the revised conditions.

Immigration lawyers and advisers have encouraged those uncertain about their status to consult with professionals promptly, as the window to regularise any issues may be limited once enforcement begins in earnest.

The Home Office has not publicly outlined a grace period for those who may currently be in non-compliance, making early action especially critical for affected individuals.

UK lists 30-plus 10-year residency routes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UK government had published a list of more than 30 visa routes that could have led to permanent residency after 10 years.

Foreigners on certain visas qualified for Indefinite Leave to Remain, which granted them the right to live and work in the UK permanently.

The announcement covered a wide range of visa categories, from skilled worker routes to family and humanitarian pathways.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh