Anas Aremeyaw Anas announced on Thursday, October 29, 2026, that Tiger Eye PI and the New Crusading Guide had investigated Angela List's mining operations

The upcoming exposé, titled The Stakes and Mystery of Angela List's Nguvu/Konongo Mines, is set to examine the dispute surrounding the Konongo Mines

Anas hinted that the investigation uncovered details from documents and court records that had not previously been made public

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has announced an upcoming exposé centred on Angela List's Nguvu Mining and the Konongo Mines, signalling that a major investigation into Ghana's gold sector is about to go public.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas teases exposé on Angela List's Nguvu and Konongo Mines. Image credit: Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Source: Facebook

Anas made the announcement via a post on Thursday, October 29, 2026, revealing that his Tiger Eye PI outfit, working alongside the New Crusading Guide, had conducted a deep investigation into the dispute surrounding List's mining operations and their broader implications for the country.

The forthcoming publication carries the title 'The Stakes and Mystery of Angela List's Nguvu/Konongo Mines'.

What Anas has disclosed so far

Without disclosing names or specific figures, Anas indicated that the investigative team had combed through documents, court records, and other materials to piece together a picture that had largely stayed out of public view.

"The New Crusading Guide and Tiger Eye peered behind the gold veil. What we found sits in documents, in court records, and in places no one wanted us to look," he wrote.

He also hinted at networks and individuals connected to List's operations, warning that the eventual publication would land with significant weight.

"Some stories are reported. This one had to be dug out. No names yet. No numbers yet. Just this: when the full file opens, a lot of people will be reading it twice, and some will wish it had never been written," Anas added.

Beyond the dispute itself, the journalist raised pointed questions about how the ongoing standoff was affecting Ghana's gold sector and what the country risked losing the longer it remained unresolved.

He closed his announcement with a direct promise:

"The gold never tells the whole story. We will."

Anas has not yet confirmed a release date for the full report, though his announcement has already placed both Angela List's mining interests and Ghana's broader gold sector firmly in the public spotlight.

The Facebook post by Anas is below.

Public reaction to the announcement

The teaser has already generated considerable interest online, with Ghanaians weighing in on what the investigation might uncover.

@Puekapan Mark Nyilmor said:

"I just hope you have not bribed anyone in this discovery?"

@Bäeta V. Akos Elorm wrote:

"With keen interest, I am waiting on this expose, to see if indeed what has been rumoured and purported is included in this report and is backed by your found evidence. I await this eagerly."

@Amma Sarfo observed:

"Interesting how now all the investigative journalists who once feared to the point where some even chose to flee 🇬🇭 are now back to work in🤔✊🏿🙌🏿."

@Joyous Yaw added:

"At long last our Anas is back for God and country. Even if his investigations affect my NDC govt, at least the same gov't has given democracy a new sweet dimension."

Anas debunks plot to collapse Adom Kyei's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ response to false claims that he planned to release an exposé on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his church.

The journalist shared screenshots of the reports and labelled them fake, prompting mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Some urged him to take legal action against those behind the claims.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh