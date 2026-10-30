An old TikTok Live video of Shatta Wale emotionally defending Kofi Boat against fraud allegations has resurfaced on social media

Kofi Boat, whose real name is Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a US court on October 29, 2026

Kofi Boat and co-accused Inusah Ahmed, known as Pascal, are linked to a criminal network accused of stealing over $100 million from American victims

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A video of Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale passionately vouching for his close associate Kofi Boat has gone viral again, this time under very different circumstances.

Shatta Wale’s emotional defence of his godfather, Kofi Boat, resurfaces after he pleaded guilty to US fraud linked to a $100m scam network case. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The clip, which dates back to a TikTok Live session in June 2025, resurfaced after Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, widely known as Kofi Boat, entered a guilty plea in a US romance scam case.

In the video, Shatta Wale grew visibly emotional as he pushed back against accusations that Kofi Boat was a scammer, framing the situation as a business arrangement gone sour rather than deliberate fraud.

"Who tell you? It's just business wey e go wrong. God, you are there to make people know that he is not a scammer. Heh, I'm sorry. Because of Kofi, I am unable to sleep," the artist said during the live session, also expressing sympathy for Kofi Boat's wife and children.

Kofi Boat pleads guilty in New York

Kofi Boat, 37, and fellow Ghanaian Inusah Ahmed, 41, also known as Pascal, were extradited from Ghana to the United States on August 7, 2025.

US prosecutors described both men as "chairmen" of an international criminal network that defrauded victims through romance scams and business email compromise schemes, laundering the stolen proceeds back to West Africa.

According to the US Department of Justice, the organisation stole and laundered more than $100 million from victims across the country, many of whom were vulnerable older adults. Their case is before Judge Arun Subramanian of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Pascal entered his guilty plea on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, while Kofi Boat followed two days later on Thursday, October 29. Both men pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a charge that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. No sentencing date has yet been set.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the case demonstrated that "geographic borders will not shield those who exploit Americans from facing justice in our courts."

As part of their pleas, both men agreed to pay substantial restitution. Kofi Boat is held responsible for approximately $12.5 million in victim losses, with restitution and forfeiture each set at $12,529,213.98.

Pascal faces figures nearly three times higher, at roughly $28.5 million in losses, with restitution and forfeiture of $28,574,002 each. Combined, their financial obligations exceed $41 million.

A third member of the network, Derrick Van Yeboah, known as "Van," has already been sentenced to 85 months in prison by the same judge. Another associate, Patrick Kwame Asare, known as "Borgar," remains at large.

The Instagram post below captures Shatta Wale passionately standing up for his godfather, Kofi Boat, in an old video that has resurfaced.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's resurfaced video

The return of Shatta Wale's old defence of Kofi Boat has drawn a range of responses online.

@ivy.ellsa wrote:

"A few moments later 😂😂😂."

@it._emily said:

"So what does this prove ?? Don't you defend your friends. Try harder. Shatta is blessed."

@quami_bizay commented:

"What if the king just found out?"

Arrangement and Lancaster’s sentencing set for February

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian twins Arrangement and Lancaster pleaded guilty in a separate $9 million US romance fraud case.

The 22-year-old brothers, real names Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, entered their pleas on October 13, 2026, in Ohio. Each also faces up to 20 years in prison.

Their sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2027. As part of their plea deal, they agreed to forfeit luxury watches, chains and other jewellery seized at their arrest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh