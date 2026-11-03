Saudi Arabia Opens Legal Residence Pathway for Citizens of 1 Country

Saudi Arabia announced a new legal pathway allowing citizens of one specific country to obtain residency in the kingdom

The move represents a significant shift in Saudi Arabia's immigration policy towards nationals of that country

The development has attracted widespread attention over what it could mean for those seeking to live and work in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced a new legal residency pathway specifically targeting citizens of one country, offering them the opportunity to live in the kingdom under an official, regulated framework.

The Gulf state's move marks a notable development in its immigration policy, creating a structured route for nationals of the selected country to obtain legal residence rather than remain in irregular situations.

Saudi Arabia opens legal residence pathway for citizens of one country. Photo credit: HENRIQUE CAMPOS/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the Saudi residency pathway involves

According to reports, Saudi Arabia's initiative provides a clear legal channel through which qualifying individuals can formalise their stay in the country.

The pathway is designed to bring undocumented or informally resident nationals into a recognised legal status, granting them access to rights and protections ordinarily afforded to documented residents.

The scheme is understood to target individuals who may have entered or remained in Saudi Arabia outside of official channels, giving them the opportunity to regularise their status without facing immediate punitive consequences.

Why Saudi Arabia is introducing the scheme?

The Saudi Arabian authorities have framed the move as part of broader efforts to bring order and transparency to the kingdom's residency system.

By creating a defined legal route, officials aim to reduce the number of undocumented foreign nationals living and working within its borders while simultaneously offering those individuals a viable path forward.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia continues to develop and refine its policies around foreign labour and residency as part of its Vision 2030 economic reform agenda, which seeks to attract skilled talent and manage its large expatriate population more effectively.

For citizens of the eligible country, the development represents a meaningful opportunity to secure their legal footing in the kingdom, access formal employment, and benefit from regulated living conditions, all of which are tied to holding an officially recognised residency status.

The residency initiative is expected to be welcomed by those who have been living in a state of legal uncertainty, offering them a degree of stability that was previously out of reach.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh